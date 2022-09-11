Image

Mark Steyn

People Will Say We're in Love
Steyn's Song of the Week

by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II
Elizabeth II, 1926-2002

https://www.steynonline.com/12802/people-will-say-were-in-love

As a postscript to Mark's observances on the death of the Queen, we are reprising this special Serenade Radio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

First broadcast to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, this programme celebrates a favourite song of the young Princess Elizabeth and her dashing naval lieutenant. We'll also hear the Queen Mother's favourite song, and another whose advice Princess Margaret failed to heed.

To listen to the show, simply click above. This was a popular show on Jubilee weekend just three short months ago. John Barrett, Mark's fellow Granite Stater, writes:

Another gem! We so enjoyed it.

Fran Lavery, a First Weekend Founding Member from New Mexico, says:

This was one I would like to play until the cellular starts cracking. You can't get in a dumpy mood with that music.

Gareth Wigmore, a Steyn Clubber from the English East Midlands, adds:

Thanks for the King and I song - truly spellbinding.

...and a final word from Bennie Shaviv, who caught the original airing on the first day of Jubilee observances:

Thanks Mark for your wonderful Platinum Jubilee show on Serenade Radio. I particularly loved that bossa-nova take on 'People will say we're in love' by Stacey Kent with Getz-like sax! The show was a real treat.

Thank you, Bennie. The "Getz-like sax" was Miss Kent's talented husband, Jim Tomlinson.

We do enjoy your comments on the show. You're welcome to leave them below - or over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

