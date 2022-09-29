Freedom in the Dominion

Hello and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links, the first of the Jewish New Year. The holiday was nice, although sort of longish. The weather was not spectacular, but there was lots of quality synagogue time, food, naps, food again, and then again and again. Something like this.

Given that I was offline for the better part of the week, my pickings may seem a little more slim than usual. My intro will be a bit shorter as well. I thought about giving you the finer points of the brisket, babka, apples and honey, etc but then I figured I'd just give you a drive-by about the biggest news here in Canada: Covid is officially over here on September 30.

I honestly can't believe this part of the utter nightmare of the past almost three years is finally being put to bed by our manchild, dork-brained, wig-headed, petulant, mean spirited, moronic, smug blackface-wearing prime minister but here we are. No more masks on airplanes and trains, no more ArriveCan. No more vaccine passports upon entering Canada.

The totalitarian, power-grabby, elitist federal Liberals are doing their very best to give this a Sciency Science Spin: oh, we are so boosted and the new variants are not as bad, and everyone wore a muzzle so nicely so we did it, yay team, blah blah blah etc.

However, there are, in fact, two major reality-based reasons why it's over.

First: Canadians are sick, and I mean VOMIT LEVEL sick, of Justin Trudeau Castro. The disdain has been building among normal Canadians for a long time, but recent contemptible displays of undiluted, Trudrunken classless jackassery behaviour and various recent news disclosures are pointing Canadians in the direction of the Conservative party and its newly elected leader.

Second: the lawsuits are proceeding and other nasty political Covid tyranny is crumbling as well. Neither of these things are a good look for the bastards currently in government.

Anyway, that's where we are today.

Yes, I'm happy about "the end" for now and obviously, I don't trust the Trudeau Liberals at all. I'm sure they have plenty of vaxxy magic juice doses, stay home you dumb peasants signs, curb the flu jingles, flatten the humans commercials, get more jabs incentives and EAT ZE BUGS plans for us come winter, but at least there is a relatively sane seeming Conservative at the head of the Conservative party right now. It's not much, but it's a start.

I'm still mad about everything that was stolen from us at Wuhan gunpoint. I'm still grieving my 2019 life. I don't know a single person who hasn't had some part of their life completely destroyed by the Covid policies: families ripped apart, friendships buried, business and livelihoods destroyed, loved ones dying alone, ill humans not getting the medical treatment they needed and the list goes on and on. I'm not planning on ever "getting over it" by the way. Only through it.

These are the 10 Days of Repentance so I should probably be a little more self-censorious and reflective. By this time next week, the fate of all the Jews for the next year will be sealed. Keep me and mine, and all of us, in your thoughts and prayers to be inscribed for a good, healthy and happy year.

See you in the comments!

~

North America:

Not mild. Not reassuring. Watch the whole video.

The American government privatized censorship.

You spelled "babies" wrong.

A fetishized version of womanhood.

Pushing back against the purge.

Meet the Gays Against Groomers.

JUST A FEW BAD APPLES RIGHT???

YES JUST A FEW BAD APPLES FOR SURE

The truth matters.

Stop voting for progressives. More here.

More than a small degree of humility is required. Prosecutions, in my view.

OH WELL IT'S ONLY FERTILITY

~

Israel and Jews:

Jewish wisdom: "Moses' life should inspire us to live our own lives to the fullest, the consciousness of our Divine mission permeating every minute and every item in our lives. When we do so, we dissolve the artificial division of the spiritual and the physical, revealing the innate Divinity underlying all reality".

~

Europe:

Two bombings in one night, that's not normal.

Italy changes course.

~

Middle East:

Interesting. I hope Iran is watching closely.

Hope Iran sees this, too.

~

Left Wing Perverts and Kooks:

They are after your children.

Nothing to see here.

America is not a serious country.

Wicked evil monstrous woman.

~

Human Grace:

A miracle.

Dads, y'all.

"It was only for a split second, but it was deliberate and that counts."

Smart guy: "Be careful who you open up to. Only a few people actually care, the rest are just curious."

