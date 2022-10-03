Image

Sorry State

Programming note: Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Immediately afterwards, Mark and Mister Snerdley, James Golden, will be live on New York radio powerhouse 77 WABC at 4pm eastern.

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with the big story in Britain: Liz Truss's pathetic U-turn on her tax cut after just ten days. His first guest was historian David Starkey, recovering from a day at the Conservative Party Conference, and with some thoughts on supposed rightists who govern as leftists.

The Covid narrative shifts in Steyn's favour almost every day: the latest development is the Swedish Government's decision to cease recommending vaccines for anyone under eighteen. Vaccine victim Claire Hibbs returned to the show to discuss the British Government's comparative inertia.

Next up was Natalie Winters to discuss the white man's latest wheeze - feeding caterpillars to African children - and how the western left is all hot for it. Lois Perry rounded out the hour with a robust prediction on thwarted tax cuts.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

