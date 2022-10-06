The Progressive Jewsplaining of Antisemitism

Hello everyone and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. I filed this missive shortly after the end of the Yom Kippur fast. The end of Yom Kippur marks the actual inscription by G-d into the Book of Life, so my fate and the fate of my people is determined for the next year. And after the solemnity of the Day of Atonement and my accompanying caffeine-withdrawal headache (the fast is 25 hours – no food, no drink) we Jews are moving onto a more festive holiday which will be starting early next week, Sunday night at sundown. It's Sukkot, or the Feast of Tabernacles as Christians know it. Once again it will be the 'Pray, Eat, Sleep' cycle of many of our holidays.

As a result of the holiday prep and its adjacent domestic busy, busy, busy duties, my intro once again will be a little shorter than usual. But hopefully, the stack of links will keep you occupied throughout the weekend and into next week. Being completely offline for multiple days a week during the holiday period definitely gives me a chance to focus on other things and kind of frees my mind. Yom Kippur is a solemn fast, it presents a chance to mentally review the past year, to consider how one can improve one's relationship to G-d in the coming year, and to ask forgiveness of those we have wronged. It's pretty humbling.

Having multiple days of mandated breaks from online activity also usually frees my mind to think about big picture things. And sometimes in the quiet of the night, in between dreams, I'm lucky enough to get ideas or sometimes receive messages that I try to make a mental note of before I doze off again because I can't write them down during the holy days (no writing, electronics, driving, etc.). Sometimes, I can't recall them and that is a huge bummer, but maybe it's for the best.

Speaking of big picture issues, last week, several friends contacted me about the antisemitic climate at the Berkeley School of Law. Although I'm generally unsurprised by antisemitism in progressive states like New York and California in particular, I do feel like Berkeley has upped the ante a bit with its newest "anti-Zionist"/"anti-Israel" schtick. I wrote this piece about the situation in Newsweek, feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

I see there is some "Jewsplaining" of this going on in progressive media. It's pretty pathetic actually. I'll be keeping a close eye on the situation.

That's it for me for now, until next week.

In the meantime, I'll leave you with this informative quote via Buck Sexton about what we are dealing with in the political left:

"The Left doesn't care about whether you believe "men can get pregnant". The ultimate power is to make you profess the most obvious, absurd lies.They want to make you say crazy things to humiliate and disorient you, with your own words. Once broken, you can be totally controlled."

Don't let them break you.

Take care and see you next week.

~

North America:

A recession "looms" in Canada. Gee I wonder why.

They are trolling us. Unreal.

NYC is done. Stop voting for progressives.

Yes. She is just really bad at this.

Medical ethical meltdowns during Covid.

"The thinnest veneer of civilization."

Imagine my surprise.

Adult children. Pathetic. Absolutely pathetic.

A new job for Ron Klain's wife.

Go get 'em.

Evil drug company is after your children.

America is not a free country.

They hate us and want us to die.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Not all heroes wear capes.

PRINT MORE MONEY, STAT!!

They hate you and want you to die. UPDATE: Fired.

~

Europe:

The blob is not happy with the Italian elections.

Norway nixes Covid "vaccines" for most of the population.

~

Israel and Jews:

The new Middle East.

Marvel wimps out.

Whoa! Mazel tov!

~

Russia:

"I wish every single person in the West would listen to Putin's speech."

Iran:

Pray for freedom for Iran.

Great interview here with Masih Alinejad and Bill Maher about Iran.

The bravest women on the planet.

~

Middle East:

Barbarians.

Predatory Leftist Kooks:

"Parents, who do you think knows what's best for your daughter?"

~

Human Grace:

Incredible.

"Apologize to the people you hurt."

