Mark Steyn

Naomi Wolf on Covid and Control

A Steyn Show Special Edition

We're pleased to welcome back to The Mark Steyn Show Naomi Wolf in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members.

Naomi Wolf is a bestselling author and was a liberal in good standing until Covid caused an irreparable rift with fellow warriors of the left and former colleagues at The Guardian and New York Times. Her latest book is The Bodies of Others: The New Authoritarians, COVID-19 and The War Against the Human.

In this extended conversation, Mark and Naomi talk about what we have learned these last three years about Covid, the state and ourselves.

~As you may have heard, on Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show became the subject of yet another "investigation" by the heavy-handed state regulator, Lord Grade's OffComm. Naomi discussed this development the other day on Steve Bannon's War Room:

