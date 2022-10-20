Tip of the Evil Iceberg

Hello everyone and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links. This is the official "after the (Jewish) holidays" edition. I have a ton of errands, paperwork and other miscellaneous fantastically annoying tasks on my to do list for the coming weeks, so very many of which I happily procrastinated upon for the "after the holidays" period. Wish me luck in crossing off some of the more dreadful ones off the list (I do love lists).

It seems like this fall marks the beginning of a relatively tepid but at least starter-level international covid retrospective. All of the sudden we are allowed to talk about psychological, medical and economic ruin, about the depression, "excess" deaths, children "missing" from the school system, abuse, isolation, the families and friendships that were obliterated, the secret pharmaceutical contracts and so much more. What we are hearing about now is just the tip of a profoundly evil man-made iceberg. One thing is for sure, that we were officially lied to about so many things by so many of the people who were entrusted to make decisions about our health and civil well-being and society.

They held that sacred trust and obliterated it, intentionally.

The breadth of the evil perpetrated upon us and the scope of the "vaccine injured" are astounding and unforgivable, but don't expect a reckoning. Expect more of the same. Expect them to still treat you like idiots when they tell you tut, tut, you dumb little iidiot peasants, don't worry, we are only entering a "moderate recession".

Even more worrisome, there is still so much about the very origins of the nightmare of the past few years that remains a secret.

We still don't know the exact origin of the virus and are only just starting to find out about the roots of all the policies that caused us so much suffering. I've frequently called the virus a biological weapon that was lobbed at us by China. But there are still so many questions about the "beginning" that remain unanswered, and so many unknowns that sometimes I reluctantly force myself to wrestle with an idea that disturbs me profoundly.

What if the "leak" of the virus was actually an experiment and not an accidental leak in any way? What if our betters in government, both in China and the West colluded in an official and monitored "experiment" to see just what would happen when they released their "gain of function" (i.e gain of lethality) virus upon us. What if they had a handy shared spreadsheet with a tab for economics, schooling, social distancing, masking, vaccines, etc. and just watched what their little lab rats did over the days and months and years? What if that is the secret that can't speak its name? There is absolutely nothing and no form of evil that I would put past the "leaders" who did this to us, including planning a world-scale experiment on the entire world, in the form of their very own virus-based modeling War Games.

Do you remember in the movie "Trading Places" when the stakes for ruining Eddie Murphy's character's life were revealed, and it was over a single dollar? That's kind of the way I'm feeling now. That our lives were ruined for nothing.

OK, enough ranting about those jerks for now. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you think I'm onto something or totally off my rocker.

Lastly, several readers wrote to me and/or commented that they missed the "Human Grace" section last week. Sorry about that, the universe just didn't send many such stories my way last week. I'm happy to report that this week's "Human Grace" section is robust and healthy and hopefully will make up for what was missed last week.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

Imagine my surprise.

Love it. More here.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

No surprise here.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

All Canadian roads of tyranny lead to Trudeau.

OH REALLY?

On "good" writing: "Good writing, I think, ultimately exists between the twin goal posts of as-few-words-as-you-need and as-many-words-as-you-want. I, a natural natterer, lean toward the latterer."

The corruption and graft in America, as embodied by the Biden family, is absolutely vomit-level repulsive.

The Philosophy of Shi**iness.

Israel and Jews:

The first joke was a killer, I laughed out loud. Really good one. Interesting that Netanyahu was on Bill Maher.

Basically this.

Jewish Wisdom:

"We are taught that a spark of Moses' soul is present in the leaders of every generation, as well as in each of us as individuals. Thus, Moses' blessings – which provide us with the means, the impetus, and the vision to fulfill our Divine mission and our destiny, bringing the world to its fullest completion."

The Formerly Great Britain:

"A retired biomedical scientist who posted 'only women have a cervix' has been booted from the profession after a tribunal ruled he was 'inflaming gender discrimination'."

Sticking it to Putin by freezing your people in darkness.

YOU VILL EAT ZE BUGS!

Europe:

"Public health experts ruled out any link between spikes in neonatal deaths and the Covid vaccine without checking whether any of the infants' mothers had received the jab during pregnancy." OHHHH OK THEN.

You vill EAT ZE BUGS!

Societies that sacrifice their children are destined for ruin.

About time.

Iran:

So incredibly brave.

Barbarians.

Evil, Barbaric, Communist China:

Well, duh.

Predatory Woke Pedophile Kooks:

Based Mom on "family friendly" perversions.

"We will vote you out."

Human Grace:

Order this!

So nice.

Happy Anniversary, my love.

"I missed you, coach."

"You have now entered the jurisdiction of silly walks..."

""I can hope to see my mother again, to hold her hand and walk with her along the foreshore where the estuary gathers the tides and the great bridge sweeps across the river mouth, curving with the earth." Is life really sh*t? This is an interesting review. Food for thought.

