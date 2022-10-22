Image

Mark Steyn

A Canadian Takes Number Ten

The Hundred Years Ago Show

Programming note: Tomorrow morning at SteynOnline please join us for a special Sunday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, followed by a brand new Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. Wherever you are on the planet, you can listen live by clicking the button at top right here.

Details of all Mark's regularly scheduled TV and radio shows each week can be found on this page in the right-hand sidebar.

~Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. October 1922 continues with the first Canadian to become British prime minister. (Could be time for a second, given the runners for this week's PM.) Also: The Fascists threaten to take Rome, and a sleepwalker sleepwalks to disaster.

Plus all the other headlines from Berlin to Bournville - and the sounds of the era from uncorked Erin to bananaless fruit shops. Click above to listen.

Thank you for your kind comments on The Hundred Years Ago Show. Linda Powers, a Kansas member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

I don't have anything profound to say except thanks for this and for all of your various venues. You entertain, enlighten, inform, and keep me searching for truth.

Thank you, Linda. That's profound enough for us. As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.

