The Politics of Violence

On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics ranged from the assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of the Speaker, to Snerdley & Steyn on the high seas. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

SteynOnline marks its twentieth birthday later this month, and we'll be celebrating by strolling back through the last two decades. With the Democrat-media efforts to cover up the usual high-level incompetence and to weaponize the Pelosi incident to their electoral advantage, we thought we'd start by reprising this 2017 SteynPost on the seductions of violence. With grim timeliness, it aired just hours before the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a GOP team practice for the Congressional baseball game. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. Members who prefer to listen to or read the above SteynPost can find the audio and transcript here.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, there's more information here - and we also have a great gift membership.

And, if you'd like to join Snerdley & Steyn on the first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise, please check out more details here.