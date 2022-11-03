Just Say No

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

My big thought for the week is: no.

Actually, let me rephrase: hell no.

Absolutely and positively no.

Nice try, wicked humans, but no.

We knew this day would come – when lawsuits and inquiries began and the very politicians who implemented their crimes against humanity now want to keep their cushy jobs and pretend that they had nothing to do with the things that happened to us. They had no idea what would go wrong! How could they possibly have known? These people are shameless. They are spineless, sadistic rats and they deserve no forgiveness, not from those of us who lived through their hell (and some of us just barely) and merit absolutely zero absolution or forgiveness granted posthumously by the living relatives and friends of those who did not make it through the covid tyranny alive for whatever reason-and there are many.

Yes, the people who told you were non-essential, that your children would kill your elderly parents or grandparents, that you had to save your country's pathetic and useless socialized medical system by locking you in your house, that you and your children had to take several dangerous ("safe and effective") injections that you didn't want or need and lied about every detail about it, the same people who taped up park benches, forced masks on toddlers, kicked autistic children off of planes, imprisoned frail and vulnerable senior citizens and disabled humans with sick and contagious covid patients in their respective nursing homes and homes for the developmentally disabled in order for them to die en masse, the ones who dragged pregnant women getting fresh air from park benches, kept people from getting regular medical care and disease treatment, refused organ transplants to the unvaccinated, forced old and sick people to die alone behind plastic barriers in hospitals, ripped families apart and destroyed friendships, businesses and economies, yes those people want an amnesty. Well screw that.

The people who enacted these policies are anti-human psychopaths who do not deserve mercy. Have you seen any real apologies for their behaviour? I saw one on Twitter and the new Premier of Alberta is making a good start of it. But mostly what I see is deeply sinister and shameless humans who just want forgiveness and absolution without doing any of the requisite moral and spiritual work i.e sincerely apologizing, repenting and vowing never again to repeat their evil ways.

One of my kids had six months of "normal" Grade 9 and then everything turned utterly catastrophic and depressing and remained pretty much the same because of the evil policies of Doug Ford's government here in Ontario. That same kid is finishing high school this year. This is his only full normal year of high school. Can anyone give that back to him? Anyone? Who is going to apologize to me for my child missing out on high school?

My severely disabled son had his programs cancelled, his school cancelled and then finally, when after months on end, they "let" disabled kids back into his special education classroom his classroom looked like a 1980s-style Soviet orphanage. The teachers were completely covered, unrecognizable because no faces showing. They were masked and face-shielded and in HAZMAT type space suits. He started having "episodes" that they said were seizures because he was so terrified. He is non-verbal. I could only get a neurologist to speak to me by Zoom and without seeing my son or knowing anything about him or his rare syndrome, or his allergies he prescribed adult seizure meds that I had never heard of. These episodes happened three or four times – ambulance, hospital. We pulled him out again.

Then, after a few months, I said let's come up with a plan to ease him back. I drove him to school instead of the bus, he loved the school bus but was too scared to go on it. The school wouldn't let me in to watch to make sure he was ok BECAUSE SAFETY. They made me stand outside the window in the -20 C of a Canadian winter for weeks so that I could make sure he wasn't having "seizures," which turned out not to actually be seizures: they were acute anxiety attacks, he was panicking but didn't have any way to say so. It only happened there. He was fine and completely himself, everything was completely uneventful in the safety of our warm, understanding, loving home. But they wouldn't let me into the building. So I stood in the cold every morning to make sure he was OK until weeks passed and I was confident there would be no anxiety attacks. Yes, I did it – I froze in the cold at the whim of the school district because they gave me choiceless choices. To add insult to injury, the principal subsequently refused to let him have his bean bag chair BECAUSE SAFETY. Even though personal items were "allowed" and "allowed" by the school board. It was apparently "safer" to have him nodding off, head bobbing in a hard chair than "allowing" him a bean bag chair.

This is Nazi-level cruelty and they did it. They enjoyed it. And the psychos who did it would do it again to us in a nanosecond. Our beloved Kathy Shaidle died alone in the hospital because of these policies. That is unforgivable. Even in my own extended family, my children and husband and I (like so many others) have suffered because of the utter cruelty of people empowered by the Covid "rules" to behave utterly abominably-and continue to do so even to this day. The gates of hellish sadism were opened by human monsters and they relished it. So anyone asking for amnesty for the cruelty that was inflicted upon me and my children, and the people that I love and the life that we once had can go to hell. Anyone needing reminders of what was done to us can take a look here and here and ruminate as well upon the lies that were told to us, as the White House worked to shut us all up and cancel us all in gleeful collaboration with Big Tech.

Don't let them forget. Now is the time for investigation, accountability and steadfast resolve and certainly not amnesty or absolution.

Stay strong and resolute, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

