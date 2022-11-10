Hello one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. I don't know about you but I have a hangover from celebrating the American Red Tsunami. Did I say Red Tsunami? I meant the Red Tidal Wave. Oopsie, did I say Red Tidal Wave? I meant the Red Rain Drop. Actually make that Red Single Vapor Drop. Sigh. What a spectacle. America is in deep trouble. A national divorce is already happening, it's just not formalized. I hope I'm wrong about that but I don't have a good feeling about the future of the American Republic. There is too much apathy, too much corruption and too much complacent acceptance of the thuggery (armed and political) of the American left for me to be optimistic. More detailed and pithy commentary by people smarter and more expert than me is all over the place. If I were American, I would be planning a life in the reddest state possible, homeschooling my kids and keeping my powder dry. However, I'm a middle aged, annoying, uppity Canadian Jewish mother with older-ish kids and the baby train left this station looooooong ago so what do I know?

Speaking of Jewish things, I want to make sure you catch this excellent essay by Liel Leibovitz at Tablet Magazine. I love it. I've been writing about the abject grifty schmuckery of the ADL and Abraham Foxman for years (and my gracious host Mark Steyn is not exactly a big fan of either), and now Obama fanboi Jonathan Greenblatt. At this point in time, I think it's safe to say that the ADL probably causes a lot more antisemitism than it "fixes". I am so sick and tired of my people being so thin-skinned about Jew-haters. Who cares what various nutcases think? Not me. Forcing antisemites to fork over money to a leftist kook organization like the ADL, forcing Jew-haters to tour Holocaust museums, forcing them to eat their words publicly to try to humiliate them into liking us and not saying mean things about us (great strategy) is so ghastly and cringe. And it has the added benefit of convincing people that the Jooooooos run the world. There will always be antisemitism. Jews should and need to fight Jew-haters (and by this I mean with weapons, i.e the IDF, and generally be exceptionally heavily armed wherever they live). But one cannot "fight antisemitism". FOR G-D'S SAKE, JEWS NUT UP ON THIS.

The days are getting shorter and I'm evolving into my hibernation phase of the calendar year. I've already broken out the flannel and Mr. C and I already have had our annual fight about when to put the heating on and about the one degree difference that makes him and the kids schvitz but makes me more comfortable. Some things never change. Now it's time to file and hit the sack.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Canada: Culture of Death. More on that here. Sentencing a woman to death because she didn't take the Magic Juice. This is appalling.

America: we need to strip the CDC and public health officials of power.

What. A. Disgrace.

What the actual fresh hell is this, New York?

Oh, nothing to see here.

He admires their basic dictatorship, so what did people expect?

What could possibly go wrong?

This is a bad look for Trump. Really petty and unbecoming.

Canadians are complete idiots if they believe anything that comes out of PM Blackface's mouth.

Oh bruther.... And he "won". The left is showing you how it's done. Are you paying attention yet?

TOTALLY NORMAL

Also TOTALLY NORMAL.

~

Israel and Jews:

Oh well. Nice try.

Not all Jews are left wing nutters.

Not a good look for America.

Another big, fat, vaccine lie demolished. I'm sure Israelis are delighted that they were the official lab rats for Albert Bourla et al.

~

Britain:

Imagine that.

Learn about this drug: Midazolan. It's a sedative. Heavy duty. Immobilizes people. This happened in America also.

OH YOU DON'T SAY

Deeply sinister.

The war on humanity.

~

Europe:

This is fine.

Balls spotted in Europe.

Ahh the joys of diversity.

~

Asia:

Nothing to worry about, I'm sure.

~

Down Under:

Ummmm what the hell? The Spectator is not fringe. This is pretty weird stuff.

~

Lefty Kooks, Trans:

This is absolutely heartbreaking. No child should ever, ever go through this kind of abuse and mutilation. No child should ever suffer at the hands of the adults who were supposed to protect them and then end up mutilated for life and worrying "who will love me". We need to end this.

Behold: when a medical journal turns into a steaming pile of woke horse s--t.

~

Today in Satan:

HOW WOULD THEY KNOW THE TASTE?!??!

The App Store is tracking you.

~

Human Grace:

"I'm so glad I ignored the doctors..."

More of this.

A glimpse into life after death.

Emotional first aid.

