Live Around the Planet: Friday November 11th

Happy Armistice Day, Remembrance Day, Veterans Day, according to tradition, to our readers around the Commonwealth, the Continent and the United States. Four years ago, I performed John McRae's great poem "In Flanders Fields" live on the Mark Steyn Cruise, and afterwards, as always on such occasions, I reflected on the soldier-poet's caution to his countrymen: "If ye break faith with us who die..." Looking around the present state of the western world, it seems too obvious to state that we did break faith and have dishonored their sacrifice.

Nevertheless, it is Friday, which means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The action begins slightly later than usual at 4pm North American Eastern time/9pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On this edition I expect there will be plenty of questions about Tuesday's US elections, but the only salient fact is that it is now Friday and there is still no official "winner" of the elections. House and Senate "results" are still being "counted", and in Arizona they're pledging to "work" through Thanksgiving to get all those "votes" done and dusted. US "elections" are a joke by Third World standards, a fact of which Americans should be thoroughly ashamed. Instead, propagandist pom-pom girls such as CNN's John King piously express their admiration for Arizonan officials' dedication to their "work".

As you know, SteynOnline celebrates its twentieth birthday later this month, and we're marking our anniversary by strolling back through the archives. (You can find earlier entries below.) For 2010, I thought we'd post this interview from April 26th of that year - and see how it stands up twelve years on. The Hoover Institution's Peter Robinson (the man who wrote "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!") is always a very thoroughly prepared interviewer, so this is a more in-depth treatment than usual of the themes of my 2006 bestseller America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. Click below to watch:

Also as part of our twentieth-birthday observances, we're getting back in the cruise biz. No tests, no vax passports, that's all yours to choose or not; but just a week of fun on the Mark Steyn Cruise with Bo Snerdley, Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan and other Steyn favorites. More information here.

Let me once again thank all those who've dialed up The Mark Steyn Show on recent nights. On Thursday, we closed out a very strong week by beating Sky News and TalkTV combined - including the final segment where Eva Vlaardingerbroek's ratings soared as she laid into the wretched Piers Morgan. Eva, I'm pleased to say, will be joining me on the above-mentioned cruise.

Thank you also to those who listen to the show's simulcast on GB News Radio. Our Third Quarter ratings are up 59 per cent on the Second Quarter, and we're proud to be part of the UK's fastest-growing talk station.

For today's show, as soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our near twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm North American Eastern Time. That's 5pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-five in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in London; 10pm in Paris; 11pm in Kiev; midnight in Moscow; half-past-midnight in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 2.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 5am in Singapore, 8am in Sydney, 10am in Auckland, and Saturday lunchtime in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.

SteynOnline: The First Twenty Years

2002 ~ 2003 ~ 2004 ~ 2005 ~ 2006 ~ 2007 ~ 2008 ~ 2009