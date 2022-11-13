If you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline, please note that there'll be a live stage edition during the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favorite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

For those who missed today's Serenade Radio edition of our Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Today's episode tells the story of one of the greatest songs of all. Written in 1936, it was just another song for its first decade and, even as its reputation grew over half--a-century, there was no definitive version. But, when almost all the other standards have fallen by the wayside, this one will endure.

Click above to listen.

This airing of Steyn's Serenade Song of the Week is a special presentation of The Mark Steyn Club. We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below - or anybody can leave them over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.