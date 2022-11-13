Image

Mark Steyn

The Way You Look Tonight
Steyn's Serenade Radio Song of the Week

by Jerome Kern and Dorothy Fields

https://www.steynonline.com/13005/the-way-you-look-tonight

Audio Recording

For those who missed today's Serenade Radio edition of our Song of the Week, here's a chance to catch up. Today's episode tells the story of one of the greatest songs of all. Written in 1936, it was just another song for its first decade and, even as its reputation grew over half--a-century, there was no definitive version. But, when almost all the other standards have fallen by the wayside, this one will endure.

Click above to listen.

Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in:

5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York)

5.30am Monday London (4.30pm Sydney)

9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver)

Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

