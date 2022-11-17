Image

Mark Steyn

The Presumption of Guilt

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/13019/the-presumption-of-guilt

Print

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. If you'd prefer to ask Steyn a question in the flesh, please join him on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise.

Thursday's Steyn Show aired on a busy day at Westminster. Mark started with the wreckage all around after twelve years of "Conservative" rule, and then turned to Richard Martin of the Blazing Donkey Hotel at Ham, near Sandwich in Kent, for a choice example of what His Majesty's Government is willing to blow seven-figure sums on.

Next up were Leilani Dowding on a very telling vignette of the modern British state, and David Starkey with some thoughts on the condition of British "Conservatism". Eva Vlaardingerbroek closed out the hour with the G20's renewed enthusiasm for vaccine passports and digital identity.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark has mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a third investigation against him. Only two are active, because they've given up on the first one.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.

