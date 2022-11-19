Pharoahs, Caliphs and Emperors

Welcome to today's Hundred Years Ago Show. If you enjoy this weekly presentation, please note that I'll be doing The Hundred Years Ago Show live during the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favorite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

November 1922 continues with a new Caliph in Constantinople, an old Pharoah in Luxor, an absent Emperor in the bridal suite, and a lot of dead prime ministers in Greece.

Also on today's show:

~Racist Democrats and Republicans reaching across the aisle.

~Broadway's boffo dance team.

~And the execution of a bestselling novelist...

Plus all the other headlines from Dublin to Dolomite - and the sounds of the era from Irving Berlin to Al Jolson. Click above to listen.

Thank you for your kind comments on The Hundred Years Ago Show. Josh Passell, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes of last week's Sultan Mehmet VI, reduced to fleeing Constantinople with just two of his eunuchs:

I wondered why the Sultan/Caliph needed eunuchs in his retinue of refugees, until I remembered the White House Press Corps, and it made all the sense in the world.

Indeed - although Washington's seems a somewhat ostentatious retinue of eunuchs, Josh.

