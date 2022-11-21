Image

Mark Steyn

Get Brexit Undone

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/13039/get-brexit-undone

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

ImageWelcome to a new week of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show began with Mark on the ruination all around after twelve years of "Conservative" government, followed by Patrick O'Flynn on the ultimate betrayal - the Sunak/Hunt regime's undoing of Brexit.

Up next was Dame Arlene Foster, former First Minister of Northern Ireland, on a night out in Belfast, and the Irish youth still mesmerised by the glamour of terrorism.

We rounded out the hour with contrasting takes on the Upper Chamber from James Melville and Christopher Monckton.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. For some reason, they didn't press the record button until five minutes in, so you'll miss my crackerjack Woody Woodpecker opening. But, other than that, click below to watch:

Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Presumption of Guilt
  2. Detrumping Trump
  3. Mandated to Death
  4. Trump in His Pomp
  5. Live and On Screen: The Last Waltz, Urgh! A Music War and the Concert Movie

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.