Mark Steyn

Dans le temps...

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed today's twentieth-birthday edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Mark took big-picture questions on the last two decades here at SteynOnline and in the wider world, but also found time to wish a happy ninetieth birthday to Petula Clark. We have a long way to run to catch up with Miss Clark.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy ninety minutes of reflections on the last two decades. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, well, we also do them live at sea on the Mark Steyn Cruise - which, after getting clobbered by the Covid, is back in business. If you've got a headscratcher you'd like to pose to Mark and his special guests, we hope to see you on board.

~Oh, and as he mentioned on the show, to mark our twentieth birthday, there's twenty per cent off all Mark's books and CDs and dozens of other items at the Steyn Store.

~Mark will return tomorrow with a special birthday edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and he'll also be here on Sunday with an anniversary episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

