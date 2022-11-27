Image

Happy Birthday to You
Steyn's Song of the Week

by Mildred and Patty Hill
Happy 20th Birthday to SteynOnline!

ImageIf you enjoy Steyn's Song of the Week at SteynOnline, please note that there'll be a live stage edition during the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise - along with many other favorite features from SteynOnline and The Mark Steyn Show. More details here.

On Thanksgiving Day 2002 SteynOnline slipped quietly onto the Internet, and, unlike many of the noisier online launches of the era, we're still here two decades later. So we're marking our twentieth birthday all weekend long with special editions of our Clubland Q&A, The Hundred Years Ago Show, and, later today, The Mark Steyn Show. And we've announced our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise, and are offering 20 per cent off store-wide over at the Steyn Store.

There's really only one song we could celebrate our birthday with, and fortunately every dominant popular singer down the decades has sung it - from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra via Elvis and the Beatles all the way to Justin Bieber. It also has one of the most fascinating stories of any of our Song of the Week songs - at least if you're a lawyer.

Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your good wishes on our anniversary. We do enjoy your comments on the show, and Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below.

