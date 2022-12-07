Cold Roast and a Sir Roger de Coverley

Mr Fezziwig's ball, as rendered by John Leech in the first edition of A Christmas Carol

Notwithstanding that Mark is a little under the weather, here we go with Part Four of our Tale for Our Time - Steyn's serialization of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. On Monday we republished Steyn Club member Jamie Marsh's rave review from our first airing of this tale. You'll be heartened to know that Jamie appreciates it just as much five years on:

I absolutely love this reading. This, The Wendigo, and Jekyll & Hyde have been my favorite Tales for Our Time. There must be something about the slightly spooky readings that I really like. But unlike the other two, A Christmas Carol has a famously happy ending. If you haven't listened to it yet I strongly recommend it.

Thank you, Jamie. We are happy to hear it's stood the test of time.

In tonight's episode Ebenezer Scrooge revisits his younger self, and comes to see all the squandered opportunities of his life:

Scrooge and the Ghost again stood side by side in the open air. "My time grows short," observed the Spirit. "Quick!" This was not addressed to Scrooge, or to any one whom he could see, but it produced an immediate effect. For again Scrooge saw himself. He was older now; a man in the prime of life. His face had not the harsh and rigid lines of later years; but it had begun to wear the signs of care and avarice. There was an eager, greedy, restless motion in the eye, which showed the passion that had taken root, and where the shadow of the growing tree would fall. He was not alone, but sat by the side of a fair young girl in a mourning-dress: in whose eyes there were tears, which sparkled in the light that shone out of the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Mark will see you for Part Five of A Christmas Carol tomorrow.