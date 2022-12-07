Image

Mark Steyn

Cold Roast and a Sir Roger de Coverley

A Clubman's Notes

https://www.steynonline.com/13082/cold-roast-and-a-sir-roger-de-coverley

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Mr Fezziwig's ball, as rendered by John Leech in the first edition of A Christmas Carol

Notwithstanding that Mark is a little under the weather, here we go with Part Four of our Tale for Our Time - Steyn's serialization of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. On Monday we republished Steyn Club member Jamie Marsh's rave review from our first airing of this tale. You'll be heartened to know that Jamie appreciates it just as much five years on:

I absolutely love this reading. This, The Wendigo, and Jekyll & Hyde have been my favorite Tales for Our Time. There must be something about the slightly spooky readings that I really like. But unlike the other two, A Christmas Carol has a famously happy ending. If you haven't listened to it yet I strongly recommend it.

Thank you, Jamie. We are happy to hear it's stood the test of time.

In tonight's episode Ebenezer Scrooge revisits his younger self, and comes to see all the squandered opportunities of his life:

Scrooge and the Ghost again stood side by side in the open air.

"My time grows short," observed the Spirit. "Quick!"

This was not addressed to Scrooge, or to any one whom he could see, but it produced an immediate effect. For again Scrooge saw himself. He was older now; a man in the prime of life. His face had not the harsh and rigid lines of later years; but it had begun to wear the signs of care and avarice. There was an eager, greedy, restless motion in the eye, which showed the passion that had taken root, and where the shadow of the growing tree would fall.

He was not alone, but sat by the side of a fair young girl in a mourning-dress: in whose eyes there were tears, which sparkled in the light that shone out of the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Who is she? Members of The Mark Steyn Club can find out simply by clicking here and logging-in for Part Four of our tale. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you're mulling a present for a loved one this holiday season, we have a special Steyn Club Gift Membership. You'll find more details here.

Mark will see you for Part Five of A Christmas Carol tomorrow.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Kanye Hear Me?
  2. Lab Leaks and Twitter Files
  3. Doom and Decline
  4. So What? (Encore)
  5. Do You Hear What I Hear?

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.