Live Around the Planet: Friday December 9th

It's Friday, which means it's time for another Clubland Q&A live around the planet. SteynOnline's deputy senior assistant vice-president of Canadian affairs Andrew Lawton will be sitting in for Mark today. The action begins at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm GMT. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Andrew will attempt to take your questions on anything you'd like in substitute guest host fashion, whether you want to talk about the release of the Twitter Files, Harry and Meghan's quest for publicit...erm, privacy, Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democrats, or whatever else is on your mind.

Anyone can listen to the programme but only Mark Steyn Club members can ask questions. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot over a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and Andrew will answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below). And, if you disagree with Andrew's response, then let rip in the comments, and we'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; half-past-eleven in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, 6am in Sydney, 8am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.