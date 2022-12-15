Exporting Knowledge

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

It's really cold out and we here in southern Ontario are expecting a storm overnight. But it's December and it's Canada, so that is not such a big surprise. I'm sitting quietly for a few moments with my feet up and a fuzzy blanket wrapped around my legs. I gotta tell you, it is a truly hideous and garish godawful shade of pink-think Pepto Bismol pink. It's actually ridiculous, and I don't even remember when or where we got this bloody thing from.

I'm definitely at the stage in my life when I want to undertake more serious purging of stuff that we got from wherever and whoever, the second hand bits and pieces, etc and the random, miscellaneous stuff in the garage that Mr. C insists we keep "because we might need it" someday. I love chucking out garbage and decluttering. Mr. C is more like a super organized squirrel but we make it work.

This week was a tough one as my son was unwell during the week, culminating in a really scary day on the Sabbath. As a result, it has been a pretty sleepless and nerve-wracking week for us. Thankfully, he finally turned a corner last night and I can't really describe the relief. When he is sick, I feel like my heart and soul are under attack. I'm so thankful right now.

I'm not sharing this personal information for sympathy or pity, but rather for two specific reasons.

The first is that humans often default to self-pity and feeling sorry for themselves no matter how good things actually are. If you have a roof over your head, food to feed your family and the people you love the most in the world are well, then there's not much reason for self-pity; there's reason for gratitude and thanks. It's important to express that – so write that note, make that call, pick up the phone, send that text. Nobody's a mind-reader. Say it. Say the things. Don't just think them. As Rabbi Manis Friedman says in a video in the Human Grace section below, human knowledge is "meant for export". And if our knowledge is "meant for export" then our heartfelt thoughts of loving kindness and affection, love and admiration are as well, even more so.

It's important to be grateful and thankful when things are "boring" and regular. Life can turn on a dime and it's too bad that so many people don't realize how damned close to perfect things are in their lives until the moment something bad happens and then in its aftermath.

The second thing is a PSA. I want to encourage anyone who hasn't already done so to take a first aid course. You really never know when you'll need it or have the privilege of helping someone in need.

Sunday night is the first night of Chanukah.

Here's hoping that the lights of Chanukah shine brightly and bring goodness and blessings into all of our lives and that the miracle of Chanukah continues to inspire us all to banish darkness to make way for light.

Chag Sameach to our Jewish readers, and see you in the comments.

~

North America:

"Recess responsibility. "

"A beheading in Philadelphia..."

Basically, Yale is a massive sponge for vaccine money. Indeed. Department after department.

This is just a drop in the bucket.

Culture of Death. More here.

What the Hell Happened to PayPal?

Fathers matter.

~

Israel and Jews:

Chanukah history GEEK OUT!!!

Nothing to see here.

Things that make Jew-haters sad.

They hate Jews more than they love their children. (Please do not comment in the comment section about that stupid Golda Meir quote because I'll come at you if you do...) Cultures that sacrifice their children are irredeemable.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"It is therefore foolish and unproductive to be angry with those who appear to be harming us. Although they may indeed be guilty for their actions, they cannot do anything to us that G‑d does not will."

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

The last living Dam Buster has died. Rest in Peace.

Nothing to see here.

Why Prince Harry went to war. Harry is clearly battling himself, not so much others.

This is the beauty of "F. U" money.

Good point.

~

Europe:

Priorities!

France sucks. Jews need to get out.

~

Iran:

Pray for Iran.

~

Wokestapo and Sundry Left Wing Kooks:

Norwegian Lesbian facing criminal charges and potential prison sentence for...guess what?

~

Human Grace:

Little superhero!

Teachers y'all.

Surf's up.

Faith is important.

Made for export.

