I'll Be Holmes for Christmas

It's the Christmas season at SteynOnline.

Notwithstanding Mark's current and very serious health issues, we will have a full panoply of seasonal programming in the days ahead, including Tales for Our Time, Steyn's series of audio adventures that come December turns to more festive fare.

The latest of our Christmas entertainments this year is very different from its predecessors, but we hope also to your tastes. It brings us back to the author who launched this series, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and his most famous creation, last glimpsed round these parts in an unusual detour into Great War espionage. This rather more domestic mystery was first published in Strand Magazine in 1892 and its central character is a familiar Christmas figure, at least to Victorian London. In this first episode of The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, prefaced by Steyn's introduction, Dr Watson calls on Holmes and finds the great man fascinated by an old, worn hat:

'Its owner is unknown. I beg that you will look upon it not as a battered billycock but as an intellectual problem. And, first, as to how it came here. It arrived upon Christmas morning, in company with a good fat goose, which is, I have no doubt, roasting at this moment in front of Peterson's fire. The facts are these: about four o'clock on Christmas morning, Peterson, who, as you know, is a very honest fellow, was returning from some small jollification and was making his way homeward down Tottenham Court Road. In front of him he saw, in the gaslight, a tallish man, walking with a slight stagger, and carrying a white goose slung over his shoulder. As he reached the corner of Goodge Street, a row broke out between this stranger and a little knot of roughs. One of the latter knocked off the man's hat, on which he raised his stick to defend himself and, swinging it over his head, smashed the shop window behind him. Peterson had rushed forward to protect the stranger from his assailants; but the man, shocked at having broken the window, and seeing an official-looking person in uniform rushing towards him, dropped his goose, took to his heels, and vanished amid the labyrinth of small streets which lie at the back of Tottenham Court Road. The roughs had also fled at the appearance of Peterson, so that he was left in possession of the field of battle, and also of the spoils of victory in the shape of this battered hat and a most unimpeachable Christmas goose.'

To hear Part One of The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle, prefaced by Mark's introduction to the story, please click here and log-in.

