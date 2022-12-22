Latkes and Prayers

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

I know you're used to my intros containing a mix of anecdotes, assorted snark and little vignettes from my real life. But this week, in light of current events, I'm changing it up.

This week, I simply want to focus on Mark Steyn himself and his recovery from not one, but two heart attacks. I'd like to use this small corner of his legendary website (the precious and unique uppity Jewish mother safe space that he grants me), nestled within the almost superhuman quantity of prose, shows, music, reviews, obituaries and other great works that he has created, to ask you to please direct your prayers (Jews: particularly Psalms) and focus good energy and good deeds in the merit of his recovery.

Mark Steyn has such a good, kind and big heart and we need it to mend.

If you're not the praying type, please consider doing good deeds or giving charity and focus that good energy on his full and complete recovery. And to our Mark Steyn Club Members, please feel free to drop a note in the comment section with respect to your favourite charities, and let me know about any and all good deeds you've done in his merit or e-mail them to me and I'll let you know about the good energy we are generating in next week's Christmas batch of links. I know we all feel somewhat helpless, but there are things we can do. As Mark's heart heals, perhaps consider also taking up the baton, in your own way, using your particular G-d given gifts and talents, in service of some of the causes that Mark and so many of us hold dear.

It's really hard to write about someone you care about without it sounding self-serving but I'm giving it a go. Feel free to let me know if I've nailed it or flopped it.

Here goes: The great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Upon Him), has been a mentor and friend of mine for over twenty-five years and damnit, I want at least another twenty-five. As far as I'm concerned, the circle of brilliant, conservative, generous and funny mensches of the world has declined way too dramatically with the loss of beautiful humans such as Andrew Breitbart, Rush Limbaugh and our beloved Kathy Shaidle. So please uplift Mark and his loved ones in prayer, and pray for each and every one of the healing hands treating him.

May the blessings and radiance of the lights of the Chanukah candles strengthen and heal him and the blessings of Christmas envelope Mark and his loved ones in goodness, health, joy and love.

Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas to all and I'll see you in the comments.

~

Really Amazingly Good Nuggets That I Would Have Put in My Intro Under Normal Circumstances:

Love this Rabbi and this column is YUGE.

This is so delightful and nothing says 'screw off, brats' like the King dancing the Hora with Holocaust survivors for Chanukah, the festival of lights. Well played, King Charles, well played.

More about Chanukah from Daniel Greenfield. Magnificent essay. Hit me right in the feeelz.

~

North America:

Dr. Fauci's amnesia.

The Purge.

"She saw red. "

Good.

It was pointed out to me that the cause of the clotting is speculative. That is true. But the disgusting and insulting way this family was treated is conclusive. And that in itself is wicked.

The good life.

Bibi Netanyahu on securing the future; the Israel-Western alliance.

America: no longer a serious country

~

Jews and Israel:

"As the result of this one, seemingly minor good deed, Joseph became the viceroy of Egypt. "

Chanukah history GEEK OUT

Chanukah in Europe, 1916.

This is a really interesting interview with Bibi from an Arab publication. Read the whole thing. It's very interesting to see what Bibi is asked by the Arab press and how he responds. Love him or hate him, Bibi is a master communicator.

The ADL is loathsome. I believe it generates more antisemitism than it "fixes".

The failures of Modern Orthodox Judaism.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Celebrate multiculturalism in Britain.

Maybe it's time for these woke bone heads to stop asking elderly men with penises if they are pregnant? Just a thought. Just stop doing this. Maybe it's time to stop participating in the insanity?

Thanks but no thanks, white guy. See ya never!

"Safe and effective. "

~

Europe:

Rough Google translation: In the wake of medicine shortages, Germany is asking folks to share medicine. No biggie. Nothing to see here.

~

Middle East:

An off the radar story that I thought was interesting from Egypt.

The way to defeat cruelty and cowardice is with courage. This is actually quite astonishing.

~

Predatory, Pedophile Grooming Kooks and Trans:

"YU plans to appeal. "

How do you mend a broken heart?

They are trying to make this a thing. Don't let them.

Why do all the moms look like this? Is it any surprise there are no Mom AND Dads (i.e a married couple) there?

"Dear Female Friends I Used To Have Who Believe Men Are Women..."

Bearded, aggressive man with penis is upset that women don't want him in their bathroom. Imagine that.

~

Down Under:

Maybe it's time the gutless, eunuch cowardly copywriters and editors of the Daily Mail (and other media outlets) stop calling fugly, balding, predatory, pedophile men with penises "women" and using "she/ her" pronouns to describe these spawn of Satan? Just a thought. Maybe if these pathetic journalists stop playing the game, some of this would come to an end?

Pure, unadulterated evil.

~

Misc Weirdness:

What would we do without expert medical advice?

~

Human and Canine Grace:

Mazel Tov.

Wonderful advice. ZUBY seems like a real peach. Great, great stuff in here.

Actor Tim Robbins speaking to Matt Taibbi on the lost art of finding common ground. More here.

"I want to stay in here FOWEVER. "

Dads, y'all.

"My Canadian uncle gave me great break up advice." (NSFW)

Seeing a beautiful world clearly for the first time.

Walking again.

