Ce Monde en Non-Bonbon...

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, well, we also do them live at sea on the Mark Steyn Cruise - which, after getting clobbered by the Covid, is back in business. If you've got a headscratcher you'd like to pose to Mark and his special guests, we hope to see you on board.

But, if you missed today's pre-Christmas episode live around the planet, here's the action replay. Steyn took questions on a variety of topics, big and small, but he also played a couple of favourite Yuletide numbers.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions.

~Mark will return on Christmas Eve with a few friends and his annual programme of lessons and carols.