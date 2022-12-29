New Year and a New Normal

Hi again, and welcome to a new, fresh batch of Laura's Links.

First of all, I want to thank everyone for their prayers for Mark's recovery and for all the good deeds being done in his merit. I promised to mention examples of the good energy members of The Mark Steyn Club put into the comment section last week. Lots of amazing positive energy is flowing his way: you guys did not disappoint. You are saying rosaries and other prayers, giving blood, donating to food banks, doing acts of kindness, writing thank you notes, lighting candles, and making generous charitable donations (some specific charities that were mentioned were the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, Rustic Hope and Save the Mothers). Please continue to pray for Mark's big, one-of-a-kind, generous heart to fully mend.

As 2022 comes to a close, I'd like to say good riddance to it.

As many of you will recall, it was only in March of this year that some of the madness started to dissipate here in Ontario, and only a few short months ago that mask mandates and travel mandates came to an end. So I'd like to take this opportunity to say that no, I haven't forgotten about the cruelty and insanity and no, I haven't forgiven. I think a lot of us are still rightly angry but we are just more busy now picking up the pieces of our lives and trying to unscramble eggs.

In March 2020, even right when the Covid tyranny started, there were many of us fighting tooth and nail against "the new normal". Hell no, we said. Well, I think the mature thing for us to realize is that we lost that battle. There is a "new normal" all around us, and as this writer says "the world you grew up in no longer exists". Reluctantly, I have to agree with that. There are a great many things that are never going to go back to the way they were – far too many to list here.

However, that doesn't mean there aren't still battles we must fight and win. We cannot cede any more territory. Without constant vigilance and effort, things actually will get worse (digital IDs and digitized central bank currencies are top of my list right now).

Everyone – every individual – has a role to play in the preservation of what is left of civilization. There is great power within you, within each of us. You need to figure out your G-d given talent – the gifts that are unique to you – and figure out how to use them to better your immediate circle, your neighbourhood and your community. Starting there will, in turn, help you influence more of the world.

There are things you can do that nobody else can do. There is tremendous power and influence in you. This is the power of one.

Abraham was one man who smashed the idols of his father. Moses one man, a reluctant stutterer, who led the Jews to the Promised Land. For Christians, one man, Jesus Christ, changed the entire world.

If you feel defeated, or feel down, trust in the power of one. Like one woman standing up to the Taliban. Like one young Orthodox Jewish woman taking on the battle of grooming, gender mutilation surgery and pedophilia on social media and actually getting laws changed and going public about her identity. Like one governor offering shelter to that courageous individual at risk of injury or worse from the violent political left.

There is great power in regular humans. Use your unique talents in service of our civilization. Every action counts.

May G-d grant Mark Steyn a full and complete recovery, a Refuah Shlema, and may we all have a feisty, healthy, joyful and freedom-saturated New Year in 2023.

Happy New Year to all of our readers around the world, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Educators: your moral and intellectual superiors.

Sue. Their. Asses.

America's number one priority according to this swamp creature.

You go, guy!

Related:

The Dissidents.

The case for safety in synagogues.

VDH: "What will the FBI not do?"

The Twitter Files: read all about it.

Pandemic forever EVAH EVAH. As per Margaret Thatcher: there is nothing as permanent as a temporary government program.

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because there are people in power who want it to be happening.

~

Jews and Israel:

The death of Christianity in Bethlehem.

The persecution of Jews in the Arab world. Not a lot of people know about this. Good on Brooke Goldstein for spreading the word.

More about Chanukah.

Holocaust survivor stories (please read the whole thing).

~

France:

Nothing to see here.

Ahh, the beauty of Paris, the City of Lights. And by lights, I mean Car-Be-Ques and exploding tires. That's true, authentic French culture AMIRITE?!?! More here.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

John Cleese on how wokeness smothers creativity.

Harry and Meghan's great miscalculation.

Could this possibly be more cringe??? I don't think so. OMG THE CRINGE.

Everything is raaaaaaacist.

"I might be praying in my head." This is such a disgrace.

Aren't you Brits just so happy that you clapped for these people and banged pots on your porches etc to save the NHS? That sure worked out well.

~

India:

"What explains the sudden deaths?"

~

Middle East:

Courage. This is real courage.

~

Kooks:

A conservative is a former liberal, mugged by reality.

Pushing back on this nonsense, declaring war on the lies is the only way to get any of this to stop.

~

Human Grace

"Parents, teach your kids to be like this one in blue. :

They just don't make 'em like this any more.

Heart valve repair without open heart surgery.

Save a life, save a universe.

I told Mr. C about this story, and marveled about what a coincidence it was that this couple were Korean food aficionados and he just looked at me and said "there are no coincidences". When you're right, you're right.

"Miracles can happen. "

Where everyone belongs.

"Hi, you don't know me, but I have your brother. "

A big surprise.

"What's one good thing that happened to you this year?" (Really nice.)

This one was sort of unbearable, but he has a point. Grief does represent a loss of someone deeply loved. I never really ever thought that grief could have a positive side, but I thank G-d for being able to learn something new every day.

