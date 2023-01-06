Squish Conservatism

Thanks to those who tuned into our first Clubland Q&A of 2023, guest hosted by Laura Rosen Cohen. If you missed it, or want to take another listen, here's the action replay. Laura took questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the mushiness of modern "conservatives" and Kevin McCarthy's ill-fated attempts to become House speaker, the silencing of Jordan Peterson, the quagmire of Israeli politics, and Prince Harry's splashy quest for privacy, among other subjects.

