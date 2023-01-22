Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn: January 15-21

https://www.steynonline.com/13204/a-sennight-of-steyn-january-15-21

Mark continues to recover from his cardiac issues, but the show goes on at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how the last week looked:

~The week began with Tal Bachman taking the reins of Steyn's Song of the Week with his thoughts on U2's "New Year's Day," a song he says was as influential on music as it was on his own life.

~Monday's notebook featured a peek into Joe Biden's garage and a closer look at the jab harms no one seems to want to talk about.

~With America aghast that Richard Dreyfuss did an interview with Glenn Beck, on Tuesday we dug into the archives to share Mark's thoughts about Dreyfuss' fondness for America Alone from about seven years ago.

~On Wednesday, we weighed into the trans war on J.K. Rowling with a reheat of Mark's 2015 column about the birth of Caitlyn Jenner.

~Laura Rosen Cohen returned with a batch of her famous links Thursday morning, covering Jacinda Ardern's resignation, the globalist confab in Davos, and Stanford's failure of the academic freedom test, among other things.

~Laura Fever continued Friday morning with our in-house Jewish mother guest hosting another live Clubland Q&A. Laura took questions from Mark Steyn Club members on the World Economic Forum, the tragic case of a Toronto woman killed by hospital security guards for not wearing a mask, and forced trans tolerance.

~Rick McGinnis closed out the week by keeping our Saturday night movie date, this weekend looking at the modern film noir The Nice Guys, starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling.

If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later today.

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

