Mark Steyn

"Controlled Evolution"

by Laura Rosen Cohen
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Thanks to those who tuned in to the Clubland Q&A guest hosted by Laura Rosen Cohen. In case you missed it, here's the action replay. Laura discussed a range of topics, including Project Veritas' latest Pfizer exposé, the Paul Pelosi attack footage, and the war on gas stoves. She also reacted to the breaking news of a synagogue attack in Jerusalem and called out those in Gaza cheering on such violence.

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, we also do them live at sea, along with many other viewer and reader favourites. Join us on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise, which is returning in July for a seven-day voyage on the Adriatic Sea. Join us as we sail through what's left of Europe with Mark Steyn Club members, readers and fans from all around the world. We hope to see you on board. Remember, you don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so do give it a listen. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for their always excellent questions.

~Rick McGinnis will be back tomorrow with another film review you're sure to enjoy.

