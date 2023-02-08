The Mark Steyn Show is back!

The "niche Canadian" (thank you, The Guardian) returns! Welcome to the first of Mark's post-cardiac Steyn Shows - with all due thanks to Audrey and his other French nurses and doctors, and no thanks whatsoever to the duplicitous weasels of GB News.

On today's show he welcomes back three of his most popular guests - Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - for a look at different aspects of the Big Picture, from the war on farming to the war on basic biology. They also find time to mull the British state censors at OffComm and the death of free speech in the wider west, and to ponder whether Klaus Schwab is pregnant.

All that plus a bonus edition of Mark's Mailbox. Click above to view the full show.

~There has been a lot of chatter on Twitter about how no one at GB News is standing with Mark. Well, Alexandra and Eva and Leilani certainly are, and we are very grateful to them. If you'd like to know more about this stellar trio, we've introduced a new Contributors page. If you'd like to meet them in person, all three will be joining us on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. You can find more details here.

~Mark's departure from GB News continues to rumble through the British press. If you're American and you find the contretemps a bit bewildering, The Conservative Treehouse has a good account:

Mark Steyn Leaves GBNews After Company Demands Contract Indemnifying Them Against Lawsuits for Wrong Think and British Regulatory Speech Violations

One of the guests we were honoured to feature this last year-and-a-quarter was Laura Perrins, co-founder of The Conservative Woman. Here is Laura's take:

The 8-9pm slot now on @GBNEWS is absolutely dire. I 'check' it on youtube now and again the next day. So clearly what the dudes at Ofcom 'allow' the right wing people have, but nothing important is ever discussed. Absolutely dire.

Speaking of "absolutely dire", at one point yesterday GB News was down to 700 viewers. As Mark observed, it would be more cost-effective to invite them all round to the car park at Watford Gap. One of their most illustrious presenters (and someone Steyn admires an awful lot) attempted on Twitter to square the circle and defend management's actions, and on that particular show the numbers dropped at one point to 1,400 viewers. A lot of former viewers seem to agree with Miss Perrins: on Tuesday, what GB News now calls "The Eight O'Clock Slot" was crushed three-to-one by Sky and five-to-one by the Beeb.

