The World They're Building

Happy Valensteyn's Day! Mark has a live-performance song for the season at the end of yesterday's show.

~On Tuesday Mark joined Maajid Nawaz on his show Warrior Creed with co-host Usman Raja. Maajid's defenestration from his LBC show was not dissimilar to Steyn's departure from GB News, albeit without the near-fatal heart attack. However, they talked about the broader underlying issues, including what Mark characterised as the determination of governments around the west not to litigate the Covid years.

Click below to watch:

For an alternative view of the Steyn/GB News contretemps enjoy the ding-dong between Toby Young and James Delingpole on their podcast London Calling.

Mark deeply regrets buying Toby dinner in Jermyn Street after the show a few months back. Unlikely to happen again.

~Programming note: Join us on Wednesday for a brand new Mark Steyn Show, on which Steyn will be announcing his latest star guest for this year's Mark Steyn Cruise. You can watch the Steyn Show on your Smart TV just like any real telly show such as The Jacob Rees-Mogadon Show. (If you've still got the 1958 rabbit ears, it's all a bit more complicated.)

