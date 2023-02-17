Remembering Rush: Two Years On

If you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. On this second anniversary of Rush's death, Mark took questions mainly on the loss of America's anchorman, but also managed to contrast Rush's behaviour with that of GB News and others. The musical selection comes courtesy of Kathryn Limbaugh.

As you can hear toward the end, Mark is still recuperating from his heart attacks, but he managed a little over an hour of what we think is well worth your time. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions. And we may pick up a few of the ones we didn't get to in a bonus edition of Mark's Mailbox.

As Mark mentioned, Mr Snerdley himself will be joining us on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise - which, after getting clobbered by the Covid, is back in business. We also take questions at sea, so, if you've got a headscratcher you'd like to pose to me or Snerdley (see cruise promo at right), we hope to see you on board.

To turn to less congenial matters, please sign the Parliamentary petition re Ofcom. And please join Mark on a couple of can't-miss telly appearances this weekend - the first with Alexandra Marshall on her new show Down Under; the second with Eva Vlaardingerbroek and others on a "Twitterspace livestream" at 6pm GMT/1pm US Eastern on Sunday.

