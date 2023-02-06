Has OfCom Popped Steyn's Balloon?

As a follow-up to his recent Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Steyn Club members around the planet on the big story of the weekend - the Chinese balloon - and related matters, such as the American way of war and the rise of the ChiComs. Plus the woeful state of free speech, and a favourite telly theme.

Click above to watch.

Steyn will be conducting the next Clubland Q&A live around the planet on Friday

we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark himself back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A.

What a joy today to hear you in full glory! And to hear you sing so beautifully in French brought tears to my eyes! Stay safe, stay free and do stay with us.

