Mask Addicts and Faux Antisemitism

Hello one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

This is one massive bummer of an evening. It's freezing cold outside, and the wet snow and freezing rain is expected to continue throughout the entire night. Mr. C and I yanked one of the kids (literally off of the overnight bus) off a planned weekend away (it's also his b-day Friday) to go out of town because we were terrified of the road conditions and then we began to bunker home for the night and put the kettle on for some tea to warm up. I would have had a glass of Kosher, dry red but I still needed my brain still to put the final touches on my column.

We got the one kid home, and the roads were truly treacherous, and started nursing our respective cups of tea and then the wifi went down. Then, a few minutes later, my son's night nurse called and canceled because of the road conditions, which means no sleep for me and Mr. C for a second night in a row. So now I'm huddled over my computer with my phone, hot-spotting my way to filing this column. It's been a long day and it's going to be a loooong night. I'm in a mood.

But now that I'm in a mood, it seems a good time to mention something that's been on my mind for a while and Mark touched on it this week on the new, fancy, reincarnated Mark Steyn Show. He had on British MP Andrew Bridgen, who was recently insidiously and disgustingly accused of being antisemitic. This slur was lobbed at him in order to shut him up about talking about vaccines and the vaccine injured. It was so pathetic and transparent and so obvious that only someone dumber than a bag of hammers could not understand what was going on. I am getting really sick of people (including "my" people) screeching about antisemitism when it is clear that a) they only want that person to shut up b) they have zero concern about antisemitism coming from "their" side and c) they don't show any interest in Jews unless it serves their political or censorious machinations.

It kind of reminds me of how the die-hard mask addicts started to pretend that masks were still necessary, no-make that critical, to save the lives of disabled people. (Picture my face!!) They moved on from granny-killer to disability-killer. If you don't mask up forever and ever, you hate disabled people! It is so transparent and ridiculous you could laugh about it if you weren't crying about it. Again, my a/b/c from above works pretty well. These maskholes just want everyone to mask up and shut up about it forever, b) they have had exactly zero concern about disabled people ever previously and c) they are clearly only allegedly concerned about disabled people to serve their own political or personal hypochondria and "public health" narcissism.

This is the most disgusting and grossest thing. They take an issue that people actually care about, that truly decent people care about, and issue precisely like antisemitism and/or treating the disabled with respect and dignity and distort and manipulate these issues to suit their evil political wills and agendas. It makes me sick! I PUKE IN THEIR GENERAL DIRECTION.

So please: to all the shrieking maskholes and fake antisemitism concern trolls just shut up and go away.

Screaming false and repulsively transparent accusations of antisemitism at perfectly reasonable and COMPLETELY NOT antisemitic persons (and more often than not, complete philosemitic persons) is the last censorious refuge of leftist and totalitarian-minded scoundrels. With friends like you, you utter ghouls and contemptible souls, my people (Jews and the disabled) don't need enemies.

On a lighter note: HAHA JUST KIDDING NO SUCH THING FOR Y'ALL TONIGHT: This is what they (The Evil Blob People) are planning for us all: "Covid is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimise total biometrics surveillance. "

Pay attention.

OK fam, I'm totally and utterly wiped out but I'll catch you in the comments.

~

North America:

This is the way.

Canada is a culture of death. Even if the "Conservatives" get elected here, I don't think much will change. The culture has changed irreversibly.

No. Some of us questioned this all along.

A disgrace to America.

America is not a serious country. This is a declaration of surrender. And this is a photograph of impotence. This is a signal of weakness that doesn't need translation into Russian, Ukrainian or Chinese.

The Trudeau-friendly Librano judge reviewing the enactment of the Emergency Act said everything was just fine and shut up, peasants, etc. Fortunately, there are still some civil rights organizations daring to disagree.

"What killed Tyre Nichols?"

Freakazoid fetish teacher in Ontario ditches fake boobies outside the classroom.

This is happening because the people in power want it to happen. This is a purge.

Flashback to Andrew Breitbart talking about James O'Keefe. This made me a little emotional to be honest. I remember exactly where I was when I heard that Andrew Breitbart died.

~

Israel and Jews:

Almonds and the Jewish kitchen.

Seems nice!

"We will do, then learn. "

Must read Caroline Glick: how the Biden administration subverts Israeli democracy.

This is a feel-good story of cooperation between Jews and Muslims. May G-d bless all the healers and grant a full recovery to all those who need it.

The Israeli Pfizer laboratory, and Israelis as lab rats, exposed (further).

Rabbi Manis Friedman on why porn is so bad for men (really wise).

Got a little emotional at this.

~

Jewish Wisdom:

"How are you supposed to be happy when you feel anything but?"

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Bepenised, adult men want to engage with young girls in unhealthy and immoral ways. Now they have a foolproof way to do so.

OH REALLY GEE THAT'S GREAT

The world they are building for you: vegetable rations in the UK. Understand that this is their idea of success, not failure.

The only appropriate response to this is: bugger off.

~

Russia:

In which I must admit to thinking Putin sounds more sensible than most Western leaders.

~

Perverts and Kooks:

Morally depraved and deviant adults want to engage with your children in sexual ways. What are you doing about it?

Whatever they accuse you of, they are doing.

~

Human and Bovidae Grace:

Meet the man of a thousand ramps.

A Mom offered to pay people to befriend her son. Then this happened. This story hit home. My son doesn't have any friends, but he's so vulnerable, small and non-verbal. Maybe in a small town, everyone knows each other and keeps an eye out, but I'd be too scared to depend on even the nicest and best-intentioned strangers.

Find someone who loves you as much as these goats love their tomatoes.

