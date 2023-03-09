The Great Walkbackening Picks Up Speed

Hello again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. In keeping with our crazy times, the universe seems to have coughed up a motherlode of interesting things this week, including a huge whack of stuff that neatly fits into the "Pedophile Perverts, Trans, Wokestapo and Other Assorted Left Wing Kooks" category.

Speaking of that category, news broke earlier in the week that the Great Prophet Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him), was found guilty by the censorious government boneheads of Piss Ofcom. My first thought on hearing the news was 'of course'. My second thought was wondering if they actually have internet access at Ofcom. If so, they might want to take a peek at how only a few years ago, Mark Steyn and Ezra Levant completely defenestrated the Canadian "hate speech" regime under relatively similar circumstances: government overreach into free speech. It must certainly be a tireless, expensive and thankless slog being one of the world's premiere free speech warriors, but without free speech, you have no freedom and no speech so I suppose we should be grateful to Ofcom for giving Mark this tremendous opportunity to obliterate them and certainly to Mark for taking up the baton once again. And as long as Mark paces himself for the preservation of his health, I'm all in.

I've added a new category this week, one that I started to see happening quite a while back but now it's picking up speed and it's The Great Walkbackening. Included in that category will be stories that also refer to some of the reckoning about the Covid tyranny that is happening on a small scale around the world, and articles that point to some of the actual collateral damage to humanity that is being discussed now as well and sort of all of the sudden. Isn't that interesting?

It's not that these consequences were not predictable, or that people like myself and so many others haven't been ranting here and elsewhere about these very issues for the past three years to. No, it's that it's now mainstream and kosher to talk about it. That in itself is something to ponder. Why? Why now? And who benefits? We're not supposed to talk about "died suddenly" but suddenly we can talk about Covid tyranny, the chains of commands and the chains of profit? There are clearly reasons for the current reveals. We don't know why we can discuss this suddenly. But we do know that our governments are full of malevolent, lying psychopaths who hate us. They hate us and our children. They think it's funny that they die of despair and drug overdose. Real evil lurks in the hearts of these men (and women).

On a related note, I'll leave you with a sad metaphor in America and a summary of the destruction. Of course, these phenomena are not just limited to America, but it is America's "lead" that, unfortunately, is dragging the rest of the entire civilized world (what's left of it anyway) with it. It will take tremendous reserves of secular and spiritual strength to turn this evil tide back if that is even possible at all.

Strengthen and fortify yourselves in every way.

The wicked never rest.

See you in the comments.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting Begins:

This is the first sincere and heartfelt apology I have seen. This is an apology that is possible to accept.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Oh really? How interesting. Who could have ever predicted this?

Haven't seen much published about this, but it's certainly not a small thing.

~

North America:

This pervert is still on full salary here in Ontario.

Oh my! The law of unintended consequences raises it's ugly head, errr, covered face in NY. Who could have ever predicted this? Remember this is the same city that legislated MASKS ON TODDLERS until five minutes ago.

It's 15 minutes to communism in America.

The erasure of Jews in America.

The proper response to this is for Jews to raise $8 million bucks, which is literally peanuts in the Jewish fundraising world, and tell the state of New York to shove their woke agenda up their tuchuses. This is a warning to all religious people and schools-the left will never leave you alone. There is no live and let live. They hate you, want to destroy your families and children and want you to die. Don't be naive.

Money, money, money.

"Mr. Wonderful" sloooooowly explains to CNN hosts how Democrats are destroying America.

Only the best and the brightest, etc.

~

Jews and Israel:

What the battle in Israel over judicial reform is really about.

Biden sets Israel on fire.

~

Britain:

Only depraved perverts cheer this kind of deviance.

Yes. It must stop.

Britain is doomed.

~

Asia:

Japan catches up to Mark Steyn's demographic predictions.

~

Middle East:

Turkey has some very, very deeply ingrained and problematic Sharia problems.

~

Pedophile Perverts, Trans, Wokestapo and Other Assorted Left Wing Kooks:

Deviant barbarians are having a field day in America.

A must read from VDH: The Woke Wrecking Machine. It's heartbreaking to watch, but even more so when you realize that most of the damage done already is irreversible.

I don't think it's that the jokes write themselves. This is how they shove their ideology and their complete immunity from reason, and from truth and decency right into your face. They are boasting when they do these ridiculous Tweets. Here's another example. They can be this audacious because they will never have to ever pay any price for their evil. They are not obtuse, tone-deaf or any such thing. They are sinister people doing terrible things.

EXACTLY THIS.

This charade is going to continue until women and their coaches SIMPLY REFUSE to participate. And women are going to get maimed and killed because of cowardice. And people will say that their deaths, at the hands of male losers who want to beat women in sports, are collateral damage and a reasonable price to pay for "trans" equality.

Massachusetts Democrat says the quiet part out loud. This is mainstream leftism.

OH NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

If you think this is OK, you are a degenerate pervert who should never be allowed anywhere near children and have your computer hard drive investigated. And why is it always single, white women who are driving this? Are they titillated? Sexually frustrated? What the absolute fresh hell is going on here. Other thoughts here. Notice the NO FATHERS thing.

Hello "transwomen": it's the penis thing. Lesbians just aren't into the penis thing. P-E-N-I-S. You're welcome!

Calgary police are a disgrace. Disgusting.

~

Human and Avian Grace:

A daughter's love.

This is fabulous.

A grandson's love.

To Turkey with love. While special needs youth pack kits for Turkish Muslims, Palestinians murder civilians all over Israel, including two separate sets of brothers. Some cultures are irredeemable.

I can't even!! I have watched this a dozen times.

Jesus told her to be brave!

The real Swan Lake.

Facing trauma.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.