The Great Walkbackening Picks Up Speed

Hello again and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links. In keeping with our crazy times, the universe seems to have coughed up a motherlode of interesting things this week, including a huge whack of stuff that neatly fits into the "Pedophile Perverts, Trans, Wokestapo and Other Assorted Left Wing Kooks" category.
Speaking of that category, news broke earlier in the week that the Great Prophet Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him), was found guilty by the censorious government boneheads of Piss Ofcom.
I've added a new category this week, one that I started to see happening quite a while back but now it's picking up speed and it's The Great Walkbackening. Included in that category will be stories that also refer to some of the reckoning about the Covid tyranny that is happening on a small scale around the world, and articles that point to some of the actual collateral damage to humanity that is being discussed now as well and sort of all of the sudden. Isn't that interesting?
It's not that these consequences were not predictable, or that people like myself and so many others haven't been ranting here and elsewhere about these very issues for the past three years to. No, it's that it's now mainstream and kosher to talk about it. That in itself is something to ponder. Why? Why now? And who benefits? We're not supposed to talk about "died suddenly" but suddenly we can talk about Covid tyranny, the chains of commands and the chains of profit? There are clearly reasons for the current reveals. We don't know why we can discuss this suddenly. But we do know that our governments are full of malevolent, lying psychopaths who hate us. They hate us and our children. They think it's funny that they die of despair and drug overdose.
On a related note, I'll leave you with a sad metaphor in America and a summary of the destruction.
Strengthen and fortify yourselves in every way.
The wicked never rest.
See you in the comments.
~
The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting Begins:
This is the first sincere and heartfelt apology I have seen. This is an apology that is possible to accept.
Oh really? How interesting.
Haven't seen much published about this, but it's certainly not a small thing.
~
North America:
This pervert is still on full salary here in Ontario.
Oh my! The law of unintended consequences raises it's ugly head, errr, covered face in NY.
It's 15 minutes to communism in America.
The erasure of Jews in America.
The proper response to this is for Jews to raise $8 million bucks, which is literally peanuts in the Jewish fundraising world, and tell the state of New York to shove their woke agenda up their tuchuses.
"Mr. Wonderful" sloooooowly explains to CNN hosts how Democrats are destroying America.
Only the best and the brightest, etc.
~
Jews and Israel:
What the battle in Israel over judicial reform is really about.
~
Britain:
Only depraved perverts cheer this kind of deviance.
Yes. It must stop.
~
Asia:
Japan catches up to Mark Steyn's demographic predictions.
~
Middle East:
Turkey has some very, very deeply ingrained and problematic Sharia problems.
~
Pedophile Perverts, Trans, Wokestapo and Other Assorted Left Wing Kooks:
Deviant barbarians are having a field day in America.
A must read from VDH: The Woke Wrecking Machine. It's heartbreaking to watch, but even more so when you realize that most of the damage done already is irreversible.
I don't think it's that the jokes write themselves.
This charade is going to continue until women and their coaches SIMPLY REFUSE to participate.
Massachusetts Democrat says the quiet part out loud.
If you think this is OK, you are a degenerate pervert who should never be allowed anywhere near children and have your computer hard drive investigated.
Hello "transwomen": it's the penis thing.
Calgary police are a disgrace. Disgusting.
~
Human and Avian Grace:
To Turkey with love.
I can't even!! I have watched this a dozen times.
