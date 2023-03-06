Steyn Found Guilty!

Breaking news: Ofcom has been investigating two Steyn Shows from last April. It abandoned its investigation in the first show, but has now found Steyn guilty for the second:

Ofcom has found the Mark Steyn programme, which aired on GB News on 21 April 2022, in breach of our broadcasting rules. Full statement linked below:https://t.co/wUqIo9nIHX pic.twitter.com/8Y86HE2X60 — Ofcom (@Ofcom) March 6, 2023

You can read the full statement here.

As Steyn Show viewers well know, the statement below is fully Ofcom compliant:

~Mark continues to convalesce from his brace of heart attacks, but, after a weekend back in his iron lung, he will return tonight to launch a brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show. The action starts at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm North American Eastern. He's slowly building up the output, health permitting, but he's committed to at least three shows this week, and maybe a fourth something or other.

If you missed any of last week's appearances, you can find them all here:

MONDAY

Mark's full-length news-making interview

with German Euro-MP Christine Anderson

TUESDAY

Jamie Jenkins runs the numbers on the migrant tide

plus the full Jabba Jabba

WEDNESDAY

Our midweek panel show taking the pulse of the planet with

Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek

THURSDAY

Megyn Kelly talks to Mark Steyn

If you've missed any Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can find them all in reverse chronological order, plus many more from the archives, listed here.

~We are delighted to announce that our friends Leilani Dowding and Eva Vlaardingerbroek are both currently out of Twitter gaol. Make the most of them while you can. If they're cancelled again, you can always catch them on the Mark Steyn Cruise.

~Last week GB News launched its new post-Steyn primetime schedule with The Lord President of His Majesty's Privy Council Show hosted by People's Channel pin-up, Covid queue-jumper Jacob Rees-Mogadon. How's that working out? Their Monday primetime (7-11pm) audience of 62,700 bumped down through the week to 53,600 and then 44,200 to close out on Friday with 33,400. The weekend brought more good news: 25,300.

~Notwithstanding Mark's ill health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date offered the 2015 Danish film Land of Mine, and Tal Bachman on Sunday went all bossa.

If you spent the weekend wondering whether Matt Hancock ever WhatsApped Meghan Markle, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

