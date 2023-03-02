A Double Anniversary (Sort of)

Mark is still recuperating from his heart attacks and building up his strength to get back to full output. Having done three great shows with crackerjack guests this week, he's retreating back to his iron lung for an off-camera weekend. However, he will be here for our Clubland Q&A live around the planet on Friday at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

But never fear: Instead of a Thursday Steyn Show, we're pleased to present Mark with one of his favourite interviewers on The Megyn Kelly Show. The programme begins with Megyn's lovely reflections on a memorable anniversary, after which Steyn reminds her of another fifteenth anniversary. What follows is, as always with Megyn, a substantive conversation for almost an hour, touching on everything from Harry's todger to Biden's breather.

We hope you enjoy the interview. To watch the show, simply click below:

~The Mark Steyn Show is making news around the world. Following Mark's interview with Euro-MP Christine Anderson, Canada's "newspaper of record" The Globe and Mail devotes an entire story to it:

German politician dismissed Poilievre's claims Conservative MPs were not aware of her political views Far-right German politician Christine Anderson dismisses federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's suggestion that three of his MPs had no information about her politics before they met her last month. In an online interview, Ms. Anderson said her record on various issues has been widely publicized, so Mr. Poilievre's claim, made in defence of his MPs, is not credible. 'I found it kind of peculiar that he would claim they were not aware of my political views,' Ms. Anderson said in an online interview with Canadian author Mark Steyn, posted on Mr. Steyn's website earlier this week.

We think all of that "online interview... on Mr Steyn's website" stuff is meant to be "big media" condescending to "small". But the fact is The Globe and Mail, like the CBC and The Toronto Star, could have had that newsmaking interview themselves were it not for the fact that they're bought and paid for by federal subsidy, and thus decided it was best not to go anywhere near Frau Anderson.

If you missed that edition of The Mark Steyn Show or any other this week, we've re-arranged our Netflix-style home page to make it easy for you to find any show from the last year and many more from our archive in reverse chronological order.

~The post-Steyn decline of GB News continues, notwithstanding its heavily promoted relaunch with a man who, even before this week's revelations, was the very definition of "one of them, not one of us":

The Telegraph reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg had a Covid test for one of his children couriered to his home by health officials at a time when there was a testing shortage. An initial test for one of Rees-Mogg's children had been lost by the laboratory, prompting Matt Hancock's special adviser to organise a courier to deliver a new test that night, wait for the child to take the new test, and then take it directly to the laboratory. Two days before the test was personally delivered to the Rees-Mogg family home, the director of testing at NHS Test and Trace had been forced to issue her 'heartfelt apologies to anyone who cannot get a Covid test at present.' There was a reported 185,000 backlog of tests the day after it arrived at the Rees-Mogg family home...

So much for "the People's Channel". How's launch week of the new post-people GB News going? Well, GB's Monday primetime (7-11pm) audience of 62,700 declined on Tuesday to 53,600 and last night (Wednesday) sank to 44,200. That's not just a long way behind Sky and the BBC, but also less than half the viewership of Mark's mere promotional teaser for a recent Steyn Show:

The GB News daytime numbers are even worse: At 1.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, Mark Longhurst had 800 viewers. Perhaps his show's title, GB News Live, should be changed to GB News Barely Alive.

~The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but, if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here. Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything either Mark or Megyn said, then feel free to comment away below.