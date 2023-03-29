Misgendering a Murderer

Programming note: On Wednesday Mark will be back with three of his most popular guests - Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - for a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. That's at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

~On Tuesday I was reunited with my old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The main focus of discussion was the school shooting in Nashville, and the sin of the local police in misgendering a woman who identified as a man as a man who identified as a woman. There will be a lot more of this in America's future.

As to what I called the "rage" that's out there, here is a fairly random example from Steven Shaviro, Professor of English at Wayne State University in Michigan:

So here is what I think about free speech on campus. Although I do not advocate violating federal and state criminal codes, I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down.

I don't suppose Professor Shaviro is minded to get off his arse and kill transphobes himself - he seems the usual blowhard slacktivist - but there is a disturbing heartlessness to media coverage of three slain children at a Christian grade school that suggests the Marxist formulation of Who-Whom is well advanced along the lines the "English professor" recommends.

It's not clear, for those of us less homicidally inclined, that it's worth attempting to share a society with the likes of Steven Shaviro. The problem is it's unlikely to be an amicable divorce.

