A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 26-April 1

Two men, now both headed to court, in happier times.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Mark celebrating a great Oscar-winning song, and Tal Bachman with the Almighty filling up his inbox.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with the return of Anne-Élisabeth Moutet to assess the state of riot-torn France:

Also on the show Mark highlighted the disgraceful harassment of a law-abiding citizen by the wretched Norfolk Constabulary. Click here to see the full episode.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and some 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show featured funeral director John O'Looney talking about what he's seen in the last three years. That was too much for YouTube, which removed the video and sternly rebuked Mark. A clip, however, remains on Twitter:

"I'm seeing more people now under the age of 40 pass away suddenly from a mixture of sudden, very aggressive cancer, heart attack, and stroke." Funeral director @OlooneyJohn tells all with Mark Steyn. Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/KXOLrZaJcA pic.twitter.com/1AzH7eFBVN — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) March 28, 2023

Jamie Jenkins responded to Mr O'Looney. If you're tired of YouTube censorship, click here for the full show.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Snerdley & Steyn discussed the school shooting in Nashville, and the media's horror at the misgendering of the killer. Click below to listen:

As mentioned on the show, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned with Eva, Leilani and Alexandra taking the pulse of the planet:

Click here to see the full show.

~Thursday's Steyn Show was a special edition with Mark in conversation with Douglas Murray on the Strange Death of Europe. You'll never see this on a UK TV station, so click here for the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from Chairman Xi and Tsar Vlad's plans for the world to "a sex accident gone wrong".

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the impending arrest of the first US president to be criminally indicted. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Ginger Rogers in Fifth Avenue Girl.

