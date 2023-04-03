In just over a fortnight's time, Mark's brand new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, will be published. The pre-orders have been so strong that Amazon has just discounted it by 27 per cent, as they do only for the big boffo bestsellers. So, if you find the list price of $31.95 a bit steep, well, you can now pick it up at Amazon for $23.17 - and the shipping will be rather less, too.

On the other hand, if you absolutely can't live without your full-price hardback being personally inscribed by Mark himself, that we can do.

(For digital versions of the book, please scroll down the page.)

You can read more about Steyn's satirical romp set in a strange, intrigue-ridden kingdom on the eve of a coronation (that would be the UK, circa now) here. As Jerry Stratton says of the audio version over at Good Reads, The Prisoner of Windsor is "extraordinarily funny, on an incredibly layered level".

~Mark continues to convalesce from his brace of heart attacks, but, after a weekend back in his iron lung, he will return tonight to launch a brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show. The big news this week will be the very first arrest of an American president, which is scheduled to take place in Lower Manhattan tomorrow. Mark will preview the arrest and discuss its broader implications on tonight's Steyn Show. The action starts at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.

~GB News's strategy of cosying up to the UK state censor Ofcom by dumping Steyn is going about as well as you might expect. Ofcom this morning announced:

We have launched a new investigation into Saturday Morning with Esther and Philip, which aired on GB News on 11 March.

Oh, dear. Meanwhile, what's left of the audience seems to be enjoying the degeneration of GB News into a politicians' network where pseudo-Conservative MPs interview ersatz-Conservative ministers about the joys of entirely non-Conservative policies. At 2.30pm yesterday, there were precisely zero viewers across the United Kingdom - that's to say, zero viewers in England, zero viewers in Scotland, zero viewers in Northern Ireland and zero viewers in Wales.

Because GB News has chosen to kowtow to Ofcom, Mark's court battle against them will be pursued alone. There are, however, multiple ways of supporting Steyn's important lawsuit against Ofcom in the English High Court, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a loved one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) pre-ordering Mark's new book.

In all cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds (aside from shipping in the last instance) go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too. Or you could always join us on that cruise.

~Notwithstanding Mark's health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the indictment of a president on Mark's Clubland Q&A. For his Saturday movie date Rick McGinnis opted for Ginger Rogers in Fifth Avenue Girl, and Tal Bachman on Sunday found himself gayed out. Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated a lady you won't know but who wrote two big hits that couldn't be more different.

