Act Now, Leaven Later

Greetings and welcome to this week's fresh batch of Laura's Links, specially brewed up for a week when the Rubicon was crossed in America. I've seen some commentators claim that America is now officially a banana republic, but that's not accurate. Most banana republics are better governed than America right now. I've included a few links about the Orange Man Bad circus, and Mark also had some thoughts on this disgusting spectacle here, here and here.

By the time you read this, the Passover holiday will be upon us. The past year (since last Passover) has been exceedingly challenging for me and my house for a number of reasons, but just as the buds are slowly and beautifully poking through the earth, so are new blessings sprouting around me and mine. There were a great many things that I prayed for since last Passover, and I am amazed to be seeing and experiencing things that I never thought I would. I won't go into particular details, but I will say that turning to G-d and pouring out your heart to Him yields results.

It's healthy and important to speak to G-d. The result of conversations that one has with Him may not bring exactly what you think you want or what you think you need, but that is beyond the human realm. He is always listening and always with you.

As much work as it is (and it is honestly a motherlode of work), Passover is a truly glorious holiday. I do love everything about it.

The story of the Exodus is a miracle known the world over. The Jews are commanded to tell the story to our children, generation to generation. We must teach our children to see themselves and see ourselves as the actual individuals who were enslaved by Pharaoh, who were led out of bondage by a reluctant and stuttering Moses and redeemed by G-d, led through the Red Sea, through the desert, given the Torah and to the Promised Land. I recently learned something new about the haste in which the Jews had to pack up and leave Egypt, once Pharaoh finally relented and "Let My People Go".

The Jews had been slaves for generations, so why the immediate rush to get out of Egypt? Why not pack up in an organized way, prepare supplies, and let the bread leaven? The reason is because although Pharaoh relented, that window of opportunity could have closed within a split second. Pharaoh was fickle, flip-flopped regularly, and would second-guess himself. When he said go, that meant go. Get out of town – this is your moment, Hebrews. And they went.

And here we are, still remembering the Exodus, still telling the story as though we ourselves were slaves in Egypt. There's a message in the Passover story for all of us, more than a few actually. You just need to listen to the story and act upon the things that are in your best interest. Don't delay. Don't wait for the bread to leaven. Act.

Although the political left has brought about an irreparable point-of-no-return to America this spring, there still are reasons to act and ways to act. There are even some small signs that some things may get better in certain parts of the world, and even those who suggest that "the era of baby-face authoritarianism in the west is not over yet, but it is showing signs of stress in its touchy overreactions." From his mouth to G-d's ears. Let's hope and pray.

Happy Passover and Easter from me and my family to you and yours and I'll see you on the other side of the holidays.

~

North America:

As per Neil Oliver: Things are happening because the people in charge want them to happen.

"An oral compact has been breached. "

JUST A FEW BAD APPLES AMIRITE????

Justin Castro's battle against a free internet (BIG YIKES).

Good stuff.

Culture of Death (and Murder). In Canada, it's easier to order euthanasia than a pizza, easier to get an appointment for death than a hip replacement.

You get what you vote for.

Good on these students.

~

Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

A Covid Post-Mortem

~

Jews and Israel:

Why Israel needs judicial reform.

Biden's coup in Israel.

The Darkness of Charoset (so nice).

It's never really "just" about the Jews.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

PRETTY MUCH. Why do all these broads look the same? And by the same, I mean generally zaftik and fugly.

What a terrible, terrible move.

~

Europe:

ANOTHER ONE DOWN

Mark has talked a lot about re-monsterizing monsters. Here's a little essay that is related to that idea and why it's important.

~

Ballsy Women:

Yasmine Mohammed is truly amazing. The mouths of these horses – OMG LOL!!

Behold: a personal story of FGM.

~

Relentless Leftist Kooks and Thugs:

Amazing how seamless the transition has been from Covid lockdowns to "15 minute city" lockdowns (which will be more permanent). All coordinated propaganda, all ready to go in multiple countries and multiple languages. What an amazing coincidence. '

"The Left now has a demonic new aim: to make ordinary people poorer. "

VDH: "Left-Wing Violence Chic"

More pathetic loser men pretending to be women in order to win trophies.

"Monday motivation." HAHAHAHAHA OMG HAHAHAHA

This has to end.

This is how it ends.

As per Kathy Shaidle: "Liberals. It's different when we do it. "

~

Human Grace:

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.