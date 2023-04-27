You Go Girl!

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It has been a busy week for me as usual on the home front and also with some regularly scheduled Jewish stuff.

By the time you read this, Israel's Memorial Day ("Yom Hazikaron") and Independence Day will have passed by. On memorial day, Israeli airwaves, websites and social media feeds are filled with the unbearable stories of fallen soldiers and victims of terror. The songs played on the radio are solemn and, despite very real and very deep political divisions among the population, the nation mourns together. As evening falls and dusk sets in, the setting sun marks the transition from mourning to celebration of Israel's independence. It's a national holiday – a grilling and picnicking festival, capped off with live concerts and a spectacular Israeli Air Force air show. Both days are so emotional, and I try to limit how much Memorial Day content I consume online because I find it somewhat debilitating both emotionally and spiritually. But I did see something on a friend's Facebook page that really made me smile and gave me comfort. He posted a short video that he took in Hebron, of the Israeli Air Force doing a flyover right over the Cave of the Patriarchs and I'm still smiling just thinking about it.

In other local news, the sociopathic, blackface-wearing, gaslighting, narcissistic liar with an addiction to Botox and bad toupees who is leading Canada still thinks we are all stupid idiots with very short memories. It's funny how all of these tyrannical bullies are singing from the same hymn sheet again, lying to us all at the same time. Almost like all their verbal diarrhea is coordinated? Imagine that?

(For more on the gaslighting, the slow drip of truth coming out about the "vaccines" and other relevant and critical topics, make sure you keep up to date with the latest episodes of The Mark Steyn Show. In particular, Mark's recent show with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Professor Norman Fenton is a must-see episode.)

It's wonderful to watch courage in action, and that is what you can always find on The Mark Steyn Show and what you can certainly find in Tucker Carlson, who was suddenly removed from his highly popular, ratings blockbuster gig at Fox News, just days after making this remarkable and inspiring speech at the Heritage Foundation. Strange, right?

I've watched it several times already and I think it's fabulous. There is absolutely power in truth and prayer. Good, good stuff. Godspeed to Tucker Carlson in his next phase of life and career. What an interesting man and what an interesting life and evolution. I'll be staying tuned for sure.

As per Tucker: live in truth with lots of prayer! Great stuff. It doesn't get much clearer than that.

On that note, I'll wish you all a good weekend and will see you in the comments.

North America:

The Ivy League Exodus: "At every point in their history the Ivies have revealed what the existing elite values and whom it is willing to welcome into its ranks. "

"How Norma Jean became Marilyn Monroe."

GOOD. This misogynistic madness has to stop.

Also good.

Molly Ringwald criticizes the new American puritanism.

Steven Spielberg blasts the revision of old films to suit modern (woke) sensibilities, admits his own related error.

OH I DUNNO MAYBE STOP VOTING FOR PROGRESSIVES? I've never been to San Francisco. I don't think I will ever go. Not when it's like the Gaza Strip of America.

Nothing but the best and the brightest coming to America's shores.

Educators.

Jews need to get out of NY. Expect much, much more of this.

Jews and Israel:

Reb Shayala and the free lunch. So nice.

Defiance.

The Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

"We are just starting to find out. "

Good.

OH I SEE, NICE AND QUIET OK

The Formerly Great Britain:

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because the people in charge want it to be happening.

Jew-hating losers. Pathetic, violent, volatile, low-IQ losers.

As I was saying.

This is outrageous and utterly pathetic.

Misc:

The digital world and reshaping children's education in reading (a must read).

Trans, Pedophile Predators and Assorted Kooks:

"Catholic"

Yet another pathetic, loser man decides to pretend to be a woman in order to beat women in sport and everyone is supposed to just go along with this and say HEY NICE RACK WHAT A BABE LOVE YOUR FIVE O'CLOCK SHADOW AND NEVERMIND ABOUT YOUR PENIS YOU GIRLY FOR SURE YOU ARE A WOMAN GAL.

When I say "they are after your children" what I really mean is THEY ARE AFTER YOUR CHILDREN.

Human and Canine Grace:

Dogs y'all.

