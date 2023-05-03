Snerdley Sings Sondheim?

Programming note: Catch the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show Down Under on ADH TV every night, Tuesday to Friday, at 5pm Australian Eastern.

~This week Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Enjoy a tour of the day's headlines from immigration to insolvency, via a Gilbert & Snerdley detour into musical theatre.

Click below (or here) to listen in full:

~For more details of that Adriatic cruise Mark and James spoke of, please see here.

To order Mark's new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, please click here or here. The pre-orders have been so strong that the initial print run has already sold out, and we've had to order up a second printing. The five-star Amazon reviews are also starting to come in. From the United States:

Less a parody than a biopsy of our time... Great book with a lot of laughs for anyone whose sense of irony hasn't been ironed out.

From the Dominion of Canada:

Should Win the Canadian Leacock Prize for Humour

Yeah, well, that's not gonna happen. However:

As the coronation of an unpopular monarch approaches this portrait of contemporary Britain couldn't be more a propos! I loved the films of The Prisoner of Zenda and this is a unique twist on the story. Steyn skewers so many contemporary woke happenings. Looking forward to a promised sequel Rupert of Henley.

And from the United Kingdom:

Great book by the wonderful author... Worth the read. Very entertaining.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership, which, needless to say, helps support Mark's coming legal battle against the totalitarian goons of Ofcom.