Lurking Evil

Hey there and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. This has been a busy week in the news cycle, so as always, there's lots to talk about.

There are a few things that I've spent a lot of time thinking about over the week. So instead of giving you an overview of some of my real life happenings, I'll get right into the Big Picture items.

Obviously, one of the week's big events was the coronation of King Charles. I don't think I'm in the minority when I say that I didn't feel particularly celebratory about it. Dr. Naomi Wolf has a great essay below about the weird, eco-kooky, Druid symbolism of this coronation: her piece kind of freaked me out actually. I also saw a few pictures that featured King Charles' aged, swollen hands (yikes) and a short mini-documentary about the comparison between the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth and the current coronation. The gist of it was the sad comparison between the pictures, the outfits, the pomp and the actual reality of a young, modest, humble Elizabeth in the full bloom of youth with the strength of the British Empire still glowing (freeing people from slavery just one magnificent 'relic' of the Empire), and Charles, ever so aged, with his equally aged Queen presiding over a non-imperial Britain thrashing about, bobbing up and down in a troubling spiralling moral, economic and spiritual tidal wave of decline finally getting his turn.

Item number two is a brilliant summary that I saw of the modus operandi behind the Covid tyranny, and all of the faddish past, currentm, and likely future "world crises". I would urge you to take a look at this clip and see if you don't agree. I think it's quite brilliant. Certainly, as we have noted here before, all the countries that bought and sold us the narrative are still singing from the same hymn sheet; global crises, global solutions leading ergo to the erasure of the individual, the sacred individual who is at the heart of the Judeo-Christian world and philosophy. It is quite sinister.

More nuggets: I would like to say that I am disgusted by the attempt of the Jewish News of the United Kingdom to use a click-bait hyperlink (NAZI NAZI BOOOGAH BOOGAH) in their report on Ofcom and its disgusting smear ("ruling") against Mark Steyn and Dr. Naomi Wolf. There is plenty about Covid policies, medical especially, that is comparable to the Nazi era. Plenty. So come at me, too. I'll further note as I have expressed previously: I don't know how anyone with a brain in their head can still ever ask "how did the Holocaust happen?". The Covid years showed us exactly how much evil lurks in the hearts of many men and women, just how much abject cruelty and sadism lays latent and is just waiting to escape. Nazi-level cruelty and barbarity was encouraged and celebrated as virtuous by the credential masses, the global elites and our "leaders". And the medical experimentation on children, pregnant women and others certainly has Mengele undertones. Crimes against humanity were certainly committed en masse and we are only just now starting to unravel some of the lies. It will be years and decades before we get a clearer picture of the medical catastrophe that was inflicted on the world, not just from the virus itself, but from the "cures" and the "vaccines" which were, more often than not, worse than the disease, Ofcom be damned.

Another biggie: GO TUCKER GO! This tweet is at 114 million views and counting. Thus: CNN really needs to cry more. The most interesting and important voices in the media nowadays are those who are doing it on their own.

For those who pray, I've really had a hell of a week. Please consider remembering me and mine in your prayers and if you are so inclined to say Psalms.

Thank you, as always to Mark Steyn, for tolerating such a mouthy, uppity Jewish mother like me, for trusting me week after week with his hard-earned and loyal readership, I couldn't be more honoured to be speaking to you here each week and I will see you in the comments as I'm able throughout the coming days.

~

North America:

"We can't have a subway system that's both a system of transportation and housing for the homeless. Those are incompatible goals. "

James Lindsay on what "woke" really means. Good stuff.

Good.

Is Justice Still Blind in Canada?

VDH: The impending reaction.

Not a day, not a month, but a SEASON.

Canada: Culture of Death and MORE DEATH.

Keep voting for Democrats...

Plot twist: Woman who helpfully wrote kids book about bereavement actually charged with murder.

This is the way: "I wasn't elected to please the teacher's union and their psycho agenda against academic rigor, family values, and even capitalism itself. I was elected to bring a parent's voice and a little common sense to the school district, and voters in Woodland Park can see I've kept my promises." BLUEPRINT.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

BYE.

Gah.

Never forget, never forgive.

~

Israel and Jews:

Things that make Jew-haters sad.

Mazel tov!

~

Britain:

You Vill EAT ZE BUGZZZZZ!

Weird Things About King Charles' Coronation (really good).

"Whether you are a Monarchist or a Republican, you should be concerned at this crackdown on peaceful protest. "

~

Europe:

YOU, TOO VILL EAT ZE BUGZZZ!!

What they have planned for you: Listen to them when they spell it out for you. They mean business.

~

China:

This is TikTok.

~

Iran:

Barbarians.

~

Kooks:

When did drag queen story hour become a civilizational priority?

"You'll never woke alone. "

Good question.

The new "Bake My Cake".

~

Misc:

Behold: the "wigjab".

~

Human Grace:

"So, Dad, this one's for you. " This is really lovely. Rest in Peace.

This is just funny. His face! LOL.

HAHAHAHAHAHA!

Magnificent.

ZAIDY IS RIGHT!!!!!

