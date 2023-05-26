Live Around the Planet: Friday May 26th

It's Friday - which means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on almost anything - even, if you insist, the launch of the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign. In the scheme of things, the French government's ban on commercially viable short-haul air flights may be a more symbolic portent of where a dying west is headed.

Today is also the day Ofcom commissar Nuala Cosgrove promised she would have a response to my solicitors' letter to Lord Grade and the UK censors. I've yet to see anything, but, if it comes through before air time, we'll give you an update.

The post-Steyn GB News, now reduced to an increasingly unwatched Tories'n'trivia channel, will not be joining me in court. But the fearless Naomi Wolf will. The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so once more unto the breach...

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; 10.30pm in Teheran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, Honkers and Perth (sorry about that); 5am in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland and even deeper into Saturday in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.