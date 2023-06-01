Hooligans and Homelessness

Greetings one and all and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

It was another busy week here for me and mine here in southern Ontario. The weather has been spectacular, the sunshine has been a real blessing, warming my bones after such a long and grey winter. I'm happy to report that my mask sightings are down to a minimum which I guess is a sign of the mental recovery process for the majority of the population here. However, the economic and environmental decline of the city of Toronto is still pronounced and obvious. Toronto has become a far more dangerous, crowded and indifferent city over the past few years. There is rarely a street or bus shelter downtown that doesn't have homeless people sprawled across it. Random New York-style attacks on subway and transit passengers are daily, violent and even murderous. Rare is the day that I take the subway without having to get off a train because of an unstable, drug-addled bum (that's what we used to call them before political correctness) or other assorted dangerous hooligan menacing passengers.

As we learned here in Canada last week, the population here has grown by a record-breaking 1 million persons, almost entirely made up of immigrants. That is not natural population growth. It's more like an invasion. And as Neil Oliver put it to Mark famously: whatever is happening in your country is because the people in charge want it to happen. The simplest explanation is just that. The people in charge want our country (and yours) irreversibly changed, globalized and frankly-impoverished. Native-born citizens here in Canada can barely receive the health and social services they are entitled to by law. And as a result, our benevolent leaders are just encouraging more and more of the population to kill themselves by government euthanasia programs. It's clear to me that as the Trudeau government so generously expands the eligibility criteria of its citizen murder program, we must expect a correlational pivot from optional state-suicide to mandatory. Don't say you weren't warned.

I actually had occasion to meet one of Justin Trudeau's new Canadians recently. This individual is a married person with three young children from Nigeria. Both husband and wife are unskilled workers. That is to say, they have no education or profession that currently makes them employable here in Canada at anything more than a minimum wage, subsistence level. It is unlikely that they will ever be able to afford to purchase a home here. So I have to wonder, just like I did during the Covid era, what people think is actually going to happen to this country. People are living in fantasy land, but reality always triumphs. As Mark pointed out in a recent Q&A, debts are always paid whether by the person who owes you, or by you if they default. Canada will pay for this policy and worldview malfeasance, it's just a question of when. Debts are always paid.

Before I go, I'll leave you with a few items that I think illustrate where we are at. One is a great explanation about the point of "climate change" activism and public policy, to wit: climate change is about controlling you, not the climate. The other is a look into the future, based on what's in the heads of these "climate change" Nazis. Listen to what they are saying. They are being perfectly candid and honest-you can trust that what they say is exactly what they are going to do and they are doing a lot of it right now.

Lastly, I'll leave on a philosophical note that really helped and comforted me over the week. I like this Rabbi and I find his advice kind, mature and wise. He says that if you are going through a hard test in life, and so many of us are, remember that life is not like school. In school you have the lessons and then the test. In life, we go through test after test and only afterwards do we get the lesson.

I could certainly make due with a few less tests though my lessons have been valuable, character-building and hard won, sometimes through a good cry, but I will continue to faithfully leave such matters in G-d's hands.

Have a great weekend, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

"A sign of a civilization in headlong decline is its embrace of absurdities."

RELATED. Another sign of decline is the embrace of Jew-hatred. Never ends well. Not for the Jews and not for the culture that encourages and embraces it. "Meet your new lawyers, America. "

Totally broken.

Remember: this is happening because our "leaders" want it to be happening.

When you have "multiculturalism" you have no national culture. Do we really want to be multicultural? Really? Is this something that we should be celebrating?

~

Walkbackening, Reckoning, Accounting:

OHHHHH WELL THEN

Truth teller.

Hmmm....

This is a society in decline.

OK now what?

BUH BYE!!!

This is an excellent podcast interview by Mark's friend Megyn Kelly of Roseanne Barr. I really enjoyed it.

~

Israel and Jews:

Magnificent: Dara Horn addresses the 100 Jewish graduates of West Point. Outstanding and profoundly moving.

The Moses Option (I cried when I read this, so beautiful).

"How my extraordinary mother survived Belsen. "

Progress?

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

OOOH OK I SEE

Behold: the sacrifices of King Charles.

This happened because the people in power want it to happen.

~

Europe:

The great food reset.

The left is serious about power.

Child rape is not so serious in Sweden. Guess why?

~

Middle East:

"A jilted lover seeks comfort in Beijing. "

ROOTING FOR BOTH TEAMS

Via Mark's fearless friend and Mark Steyn Show guest Yasmine Mohammad, a short podcast on the historic roots of the Erdoğan victory in Turkey from Nervana Mahmoud.

~

Kooks:

I stand against anti-Catholic prejudice.

Oh for gooooonesssssake.

PERFECT FOR CANADIAN WINTERS

So female prisoners will get beaten to a pulp, but the main thing is that men have access to them in women's prisons so all good.

UMM SCOTLAND WTF?

Get a load of THIS SMOKIN' HOT BABE.

Nothing to see here.

~

Human Grace:

What does inclusion really mean, and why does it matter? Because all humans are created in a holy partnership between the parents and G-d. Because all lives are meaningful, and because we will be judged by our compassion for the humans who need the most help and who cannot help themselves.

"We make individual contributions that create a collective difference. The Rebbe teaches that if you see what needs to be repaired and know how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that G‑d has left you to perfect. Through inclusion, we honor the roles each of us plays in repairing the world and helping to create a place for G‑d to dwell."

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.