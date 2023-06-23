Live Around the Planet: Friday June 23rd

It's Friday - which means I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The fun starts at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm willing to take questions on anything we've discussed on video or in audio, plus any other topics you feel we've missed - such as, for example, the corruption of America's ruling class. Two days after the Hunter Biden "plea deal", by happy coincidence, this text came to light - from Hunter to "businessman" (ie, Chinese Communist Party bigshot) Henry Zhao:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

It is a very revealing text. Hunter thinks he's shaking down the ChiComs - for a six-figure sum! Au contraire, the ChiComs are buying the next president for Dollarama prices.

~I'm also happy to take any questions on my free-speech lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the High Court of England over its "rulings" against me for my coverage of the Covid vaccines. The case is officially called:

The King on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

So yesterday I was surprised to receive a response from Ofcom headed:

The Queen on the application of Mark Steyn

vs

The Office of Communications

It is heartening to know that the Commissars of Counter-Disinformation can't get anything right. Who does your fact-checking, Lord Grade? Oh, that's right: Full Fact, fully funded by woke American billionaires to destroy free speech around the planet.

Even in my present wobbly health condition, I'm looking forward to this case. I don't think Grade and his henchdame, Dame Melanie Dawes, will perform well in the witness box.

~I thank all of you for your kind comments re my new book The Prisoner of Windsor. Here's another five-star review - from T P Horn at Amazon UK:

If only we had a niche Canadian Prime Minister in the UK right now! I bought this primarily to support Mr Steyn in his case against Ofcom having no idea I would enjoy it so much. Impossible to categorise it as belonging to any particular 'genre' but it ticked all my boxes! Bloody marvellous. I found it challenging to escape a single page without pausing to crack up with laughter. Maybe best of all, Mark took up residence in my head and it was his voice I heard as I read through the pages! An absolutely spiffing read. Thank you for bringing so much light into my world Mr Steyn.

Thank you for that, T P. You don't have to buy it just to support my Ofcom suit; as the above attests, it's worth it on its own terms.

The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so once more unto the breach...

