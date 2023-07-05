Those Rube Rednecks Are So Fiendishly Clever!

This week Mark was pleased to be reunited with one of his favourite interviewers on The Megyn Kelly Show. Over the course of an hour, they covered a lot of ground from affirmative action to the French riots via Pride Month and good-humored judges.

Mark will be back with the Wednesday Steyn Show at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern. For our Antipodean viewers, don't forget that we now air Tuesday to Friday at 5pm Australian Eastern on ADH TV.

The Prisoner of Windsor. Steyn's satirical yet poignant whimsy is a contemporary inversion of The Prisoner of Zenda, set in London on the eve of the coronation of an unpopular monarch.

