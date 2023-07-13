Reclaiming Kindness

Hello again everyone, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It has been another busy week for me and mine and I'm doing my best to stay focused and stay positive. One thing that has been really positive is the return of our excursions to the outdoor pool and to all the joy that brings to my disabled son. It took a few times for him to get used to it again but now he's got the hang of it and has his summertime groove back. Sometimes people look upon him and smile and tell me that they love watching him enjoy the water and that really fills my heart. Sometimes people stare because he does look different, and I pity them for their indiscretion but also for risking the wrath of Mr. C if they focus on our boy too much.

As much as I don't like the idea of him being considered some kind of "teaching moment" for other people, sometimes that happens organically and I have to be at peace with the fact that clearly one of his reasons for being on earth is to inspire tolerance for difference, and for vulnerability in others. Today, there were two sets of parents with kids that interacted with us and my son. One was a lesbian couple whose children, by appearance, seemed to be adopted. They were different in their own ways as well.

Their son was quite fascinated by mine and tried to ask him why he was laughing, how old he was and why had his fingers in his mouth. I told him his age and then said that probably his fingers were just yummy. I also told him that my son couldn't talk. "But why," he asked. I said "oh that's a good question, I wish I knew". One of the moms was nearby and overheard this interchange, and she asked me if it was ok that her son was asking questions and I said of course. But I really appreciated how she asked me, and was giving her son guidance as well. When I said his fingers are probably yummy, she picked right up on that and told her son that he has lots of things that are yummy for him, and that he used to put his fingers in his mouth, too.

Then there were a couple of cherubic little twin toddler girls with matching golden curls and cartoon character life vests. One was staring at my son, and her mom gently told her that it wasn't very nice to keep looking at people, but if she wanted to say hi, then she could or ask our names. That mom also asked if it was ok that one of her girls was hovering around us and was it ok that she was giving her girls some pointers on how to interact with us. That may seem like a small thing, but it was a big thing for me. It was so respectful and thoughtful. These are human decencies that have sadly become far less common over the years, and more acutely in our post-Covid era. We need so much more kindness and warmth, so much more tolerance of the weakest and most vulnerable among us. I was glad to get a healthy dose of such goodness at our little outdoor oasis so early in the season.

I'd like to also offer up a big thank you to those of you who tuned in to last week's Live Clubland Q&A Around the Planet to listen to yours truly in my role as official seat warmer for Mark Steyn as he sails along the Adriatic on the Mark Steyn Cruise.

NOW PLEASE KEEP THIS A SECRET BETWEEN US OK DON'T TELL ANYONE: for better or for worse, there will be a Part 2 of the evil Zionist Joooooooooish occupppayyyyshun of the mic this week as well. Mark's gotta get his head examined!! He wants the uppity Jewish mother on call again! GOOD GRIEF MARK!!!!

I kid, I kid, Mark has EXCELLENT judgement.

*waves*

Anyway, please do start thinking of some good stumpers for me for Friday. I hope you'll tune in while Mark continues to cavort about Europe with his Mark Steyn Show babes, his many other esteemed guests and fellow cruisers from around the world.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments!

~

North America:

"Thou shall not censor. "

Pity the children.

Here's what gay rights activists did not do.

EXCUSE ME WHAT?!?!

As Bethany Mandel quipped on Twitter: hope they have good lawyers.

"Just finished a book that makes me question ADHD as a legit medical diagnosis. I'm now questioning my entire medical education. " Gotta read this one.

When pulling the "don't you know who I am" card goes horribly wrong.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

OH OK

I like this doc. Always good stuff.

~

Jews:

"The Holocaust did not happen overnight. "

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

British policing priorities.

Two decrepit old fogies governing over gasping former superpowers.

~

Europe:

The murder of Sarah Halimi in France and all its nauseating aftermath. A couple of weeks ago, I was speaking to a French Jew who moved to Canada and was a friend of Ilan Halimi. He said that after the murder, an antisemitic, threatening note was put at the fresh gravesite. It's hard to be sympathetic to the French intifadah when they have been so very tolerant of the jihad against Jews in France.

"This is an orgy of nihilism..."

~

Asia:

This is horrendous.

~

Kooks, Predators and Trans:

Listen closely to their plans.

They want you to believe that a fugly man with a penis is more beautiful than biological women.

"I'm literally on fire now. "

~

Human Grace:

"Most people simply watch, without doing anything, except one person - a young Orthodox Jew"

Smart humans and physics.

Dr. Naomi Wolf: Energies Continued.

KEEP MOVING!

Although this is indeed heartwarming, imagine the reverse. You know when there will be peace? When we see a video of a religious Palestinian playing Jewish music to heal a Jewish patient in a Palestinian hospital. There will be peace when that is the norm and not an unimaginable dream or exceptional. It's nice to feel fuzzy about this for a moment, but the distance from the reverse is disheartening and the contrast is so very stark and bleak. When there is reciprocity in such moments of human grace, there will be peace.

