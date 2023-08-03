Unleashing Chaos

Hey all, welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. The sun is setting as I file this week and I can report that it's been another helluva week. It's also been a crazy week in terms of what is happening in America. The level of corruption and decadence that we are witnessing now in real time in America never ceases to amaze me, and it doesn't seem like there is a low bar with the Biden regime. I know I'm an outsider and obviously not the most expert on American politics on the planet, not even close, but I've been saying since the 2020 elections that I'm not convinced a Republican will ever enter the White House again – unless the American election system is completely razed and rebuilt from the ground up. And now, with the latest round of indictments against Donald Trump, it seems like yours truly, your In-House uppity Jewish mother, might have been on point.

There are (pathetically) many American commentators still talking about how America is like a Banana Republic. Guess what? Banana Republics are far more orderly and sensible than America nowadays.

It's really heartbreaking. I wonder if the American left understands, wants and craves the chaos, vigilantism, violence and citizen rebellion and civil war that this kind of thuggery will unleash or if they are really just convinced of the righteousness of their cause and relatively ignorant of the red lines that have been crossed, uninterested in the dire consequences of these moves and thirsting for violence like their Marxist, communist and socialist ancestors.

In real life, I can report that earlier this week, I had a moment of serious pause and a lot of thoughts were running through my head at once. Some were quite intrusive and upsetting. In times like that, I like to turn to G-d and pour out my heart. For some reason, I felt moved to close my eyes and sing, and a melody came into my mind and just flowed out. It came from somewhere deep inside, and made me feel intimately connected to the Creator and somehow reassured of His presence. After about twenty minutes of musical worship, I felt centred and very grateful. I then gathered my thoughts and strength and carried on with the tasks of the day. Someday, perhaps I'll be in a position to tell more of these stories or even sing them. But for now, as for me and my house, we will keep trucking along.

North America:

I hate it when this happens. Ilhan Omar was unavailable for comment at press time.

Chicago is warned: "We're gonna take over. Nobody is gonna be able to stop us from what we're gonna to do them."

This is not good.

Holy crap.

This is clearly abuse of a mentally disabled person and a show of the left's ruthlessness. In order to cover their evil asses, they are all of the sudden activists for the disabled. So gross.

Imagine if this Jim Jordan fellow had some political power and could do something about this.

I had this one sitting in my inbox for a while because I wanted to get to the bottom of the 'Jewish space lasers" thing. What a surprise to find out it was a manufactured outrage hoax by the left, summoning outrage and shrieking about antisemitism (only from the right), where none exists. I'm shocked! Shocked I tell ya.

America is worse than a Banana Republic nowadays.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie go bust.

Just a regular check in! OK! SOUNDS LEGIT.

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

But I thought this was a conspiracy theory?

OHHHHHHH I SEE!

OHHHHH OK move along. Nothing to see here.

Israel and Jews:

"Leftists can't win elections so they rule through unelected institutions like that court that are not accountable to anyone. Especially the people. And they're protecting their coup by claiming to fight for democracy."

A must view video embedded in this Tweet from Caroline Glick (Hebrew with English subtitles). Video link here.

"Judicial reform is not an attack on democracy, it's the downfall of a tyranny. "

What the protests in Israel are really about.

A lovely conversion story and a story about Challah.

Jewish Wisdom:

"...the Torah reminds us that just as children owe their superior powers to their parents, from whom they inherited them, so should we recall that we owe all our power to accomplish great things in this world exclusively to G‑d. "

The Formerly Great Britain:

This is utterly demonic.

Europe:

Germans gotta German.

Predatory Kooks and the Misogyny of Trans:

Pay attention to what they say. They mean what they say.

As Helen Joyce notes says – these brainwashed young women are the foot soldiers of the misogynistic trans movement. There are men who like hitting and raping women, and they will continue to do so under the psychotic fig leaf of "trans" until they are stopped.

Today in Satan.

Human Grace:

Morrisey: The goblins from hell who canceled Sinead O'Connor are now clucking about how she'll be missed and how talented she was. Poor soul.

This is so nice. I'm going to go there.

The wise man listens.

Walk toward the fire.

