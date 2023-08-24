Foiling Freedom

Good day everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

My week was busy once again and a mix of really challenging stuff (some of which you would not believe if I told you, I almost can't believe it myself when I hear myself talking about it) and some fun stuff as well.

Before I forget, I wanted to make sure to point out this amazing essay in particular from Jenin Younes, writing at Tablet Magazine. I've mentioned on numerous occasions that Tablet always has a fantastic mix of topics by top notch writers. I also think it has the best combination of Jewish/non-Jewish issues, so I'd urge you to keep it bookmarked (if that's even still a thing). Anyway, Jenin Younes has really done a lot of the heavy legal slogging on the free speech front, particularly with respect to the acute phases of the Covid tyranny, so that essay is a must-read.

You know, I've described the Covid years previously as The Evil Blob and I never think it's quite accurate enough. But if you think I'm exaggerating about The Evil Blob and about the truly dark and evil nature of what was foisted upon us, read Jenin's article. See if you can stomach the extent to which the government of America terrorized and censored its citizens, and the ripple effect that had on the entire world. It's absolutely disgusting.

As the Great Prophet Mark Steyn always says "don't wave that Constitution at me".

And for real and not for joking everyone, what good is having the greatest constitution in the history of humanity if all of this crap can happen and there is NO accountability for it ever? What good is the Constitution that so many of us non-Americans admire and see as one of the greatest documents ever written except for the Bible and Magna Carta if the American justice system is an absolutely corrupt farce, if your election system is a joke and where the rich, elite criminal thugs on the left laugh at us all day long from their "art sales", their Ukrainian consulting gigs, their Chinese business offices, their Big Tech mafias, their Big Pharma contracts, their toilet-based e-mail servers, their various former president shadow "foundations", their private jets and their private pedophile islands? Not a fat lot of good at all.

AMERICA!!! Stop breaking my heart. I just can't even!!!! SIGH.

Take care, and I'll see you in the comments as I'm able.

~

North America:

"Every election lawyer should be trembling. "

Obama's Third Term

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

"What if there had been no covid coup?"

~

Israel and Jews:

~

Jewish Wisdom:

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

~

Human Grace:

I know I am a hatey, hatey right winger and I know I want reciprocity from the Palestinians even though I think their culture is pretty much irredeemable, but it is impossible not to be profoundly moved and happy about this show of love just for the sake of love of a child – no matter what.

This is one of the biggest problems in America, in my view. Illiteracy cripples not just individuals, but generations. This made me cry. This man is brave and I wish him all the success in the world. There are so many problems in America, I don't see racism as the biggest. Literacy is one of the biggest, but hey-let's send another sixty million gazillion dollars to Ukraine, mmmmkay?

