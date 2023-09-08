SLAPP is CRAP

In today's Clubland Q&A, guest host Melissa Howes fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members re Mark's upcoming legal cases in Washington, DC (Mann vs Steyn) and the UK (Steyn vs Ofcom). Many have asked how to support Mark's battles and these are the best ways: * purchasing a SteynOnline gift certificate; * giving a Mark Steyn Club membership to a friend of family member; * reserving a cabin on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise. Thank you to all who tuned in despite the early technical difficulties. Please feel free to ask more questions or comment on these topics below.

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list