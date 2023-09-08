SLAPP is CRAP

In today's Clubland Q&A, guest host Melissa Howes fielded questions from Mark Steyn Club members re Mark's upcoming legal cases in Washington, DC (Mann vs Steyn) and the UK (Steyn vs Ofcom).
Many have asked how to support Mark's battles and these are the best ways:
* purchasing a SteynOnline gift certificate;
* giving a Mark Steyn Club membership to a friend of family member;
* reserving a cabin on the upcoming Mark Steyn Cruise.
Thank you to all who tuned in despite the early technical difficulties. Please feel free to ask more questions or comment on these topics below.
